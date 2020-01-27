Kobe

The late Kobe Bryant kisses his wife, Vanessa, after his NBA swan song against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles.

 AP/file 2016

ESPN announced today that it will re-air the late Kobe Bryant's final NBA game at 9 p.m. tonight (Monday).

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday, memorably scored 60 points in that game against Utah at the Staples Center on April 13, 2016.

The Kansas-Oklahoma State game that was to air at 9 p.m. on ESPN will instead be on ESPN2.

Australian Open tennis action that was to air on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. will instead be on ESPNEWS while the Kansas game is going on. The tennis will move over to ESPN2 after the Kansas game is over, so the Roger Federer match will still be on ESPN2.

