ESPN announced today that it will re-air the late Kobe Bryant's final NBA game at 9 p.m. tonight (Monday).
Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday, memorably scored 60 points in that game against Utah at the Staples Center on April 13, 2016.
The Kansas-Oklahoma State game that was to air at 9 p.m. on ESPN will instead be on ESPN2.
Australian Open tennis action that was to air on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. will instead be on ESPNEWS while the Kansas game is going on. The tennis will move over to ESPN2 after the Kansas game is over, so the Roger Federer match will still be on ESPN2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.