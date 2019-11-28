More than 2,300 runners competed in the 5-kilometer race at Thursday’s Atlantic Union Bank Drumstick Dash in downtown Roanoke.
Former Hidden Valley High School distance runner Emma Rogers, who was last year’s Class 3 state cross country meet runner-up and part of the Titans’ winning team, won the women’s division in a time of 19 minutes, 39 seconds.
Rogers completed her high school career last spring by winning the Class 3 state title in the 3,200 meters.
In a tight finish for second, Mindy Reese of Midlothian edged Maryhelen Albright of Roanoke County by a second.
In the men’s division, Trey Gibson was alone on his final strides, winning the overall medal in 16:01. Behind him was Alex Hoyt of Brooklyn, New York, and Tyler O’Brien of Roanoke.
Results
OVERALL WINNERS
Women
1. Emma Rogers, 19, Roanoke 19:39; 2. Mindy Reese, 44, Midlothian 20:00; 3. Maryhelen Albright, 17, Roanoke 20:01.
Men
1. Trey Gibson, 24, Winchester 16:01; .2 Alex Hoyt, 33, Brooklyn, N.Y. 16:13; 3. Tyler O’Brien, 24, Roanoke 16:49.
MASTERS WINNERS
Women
1. Kimberley Patterson, 42, Roanoke 21:13; 2. Melanie Tennant, 44, Charlottesville 24:08; 3. Elizabeth Appleton, 47, Bethesda, Md. 24:10.
Men
1. Jason Dowdy, 43, Midlothian 17:20; 2. Edward Dickenson, 56, Roanoke 18:37; 3. Jay O’Keeffe, 42, Roanoke 19:45.
AGE GROUPS
Women
9-under: 1. Lilah Harding, 8, Roanoke 26:53; 2. Mary Allison Boor, 7, Charlotte 31:40; 3. Leila Dick, 9, Roanoke 32:17.
10-14: 1. Skylar Fox, 12, Roanoke 22:50; 2. Kerrigan Chaney, 13, Roanoke 23:06; 3. Addison Manley, 13, Henry 23:27.
15-19: 1. Reyna Vazquez-Miller, 18, Roanoke 20:27; 2. Solace Church, 17, Willis, 20:38; 3. Zoe Belshan, 15, Floyd, 21:29.
20-24: 1. Estel Roig, 21, Roanoke 23:13; 2. Leo Berlie, 22, Roanoke 23:15; 3. Emily Peery, 21, Roanoke 23:21.
25-29: 1. Mary Catherine Nesaw, 27, Lynchburg 20:04; 2. Anne Burke Baldridge, 25, Roanoke 20:34; 3. Lindsay Skolrood, 27, Roanoke 20:53.
30-34: 1. Carla Williams, 32, Roanoke 21:01; 2. Caitlin Henegar, 31, Roanoke 21:36; 3. Hannah Mosby, 33, Roanoke 21:38.
35-39: 1. Kristin Hunt, 39, Roanoke 23:22; 2. Karen Guerra, 38, Alexandria 24:07; 3. Greer Johnson, 36, Charlottesville 24:15.
40-44: 1. Mari Frausto, 40, Roanoke, 25:07; 2. Amy Cullen, 41, Roanoke 25:41; 3. Catherine Gilreath, 42, Roanoke 26:39.
45-49: 1. Susan O’Neill, 47, Charlotte 26:30; 2. Sonja Del Buono, 46, Wyckoff, N.J. 27:02; 3. Billie Hodson, 46, Roanoke 27:15.
50-54: 1. Tracy Helmer, 54, Roanoke 25:06; 2. Carol Royal, 50, Fincastle 26:50; 3. Darcy McGrath, 50, Roanoke 28:08.
55-59: 1. Bonnie McDonald, 55, Roanoke 24:25; 2. Jane Harding, 55, Roanoke 26:12; 3. Gayle Jamison, 55, Salem 26:51.
60-64: 1. Debbie Boyd, 60, Fincastle 28:28; 2. Sabrina Coes, 62, Roanoke 28:37; 3. Layne Ferguson, 62, Moneta 28:44.
65-69 1. Elizabeth Warriner, 67, Floyd 28:53; 2. Amy Rockhill, 67, Roanoke 28:56; 3. Jean Mistele, 68 Floyd 31:28.
70-over: 1. Patricia Lesniak, 71, Copper Hill 34:43; 2. Pat Barton, 72, Copper Hill 35:30; 3. Susan Cox, 70, Roanoke 39:33.
Men
9-under: 1. Ty Vaszily, 9, Calhoun, La. 22:38; 2. Hunter Wedemeyer, 9, Forest 23:11; 3. Gray Cullen, 9, Roanoke 23:41.
10-14: 1. Cade Cockrell, 14, Troutville 17:53; 2. Parker Chapman, 14, Calloway 18:55; 3. Eddie Williams, 14, Rocky Mount 19:05.
15-19: 1. Trent Whittaker, 18, Rocky Mount 17:02; 2. Cooper Albright, 19, Roanoke 17:03; 3. Sage Church, 19, Willis 17:44.
20-24: 1. Westin Recktenwald, 20, Roanoke 17:47; 2. Mitchell Parvin, 20, Blacksburg 17:52; 3. Shane Gibson, 21, Vinton 17:55.
25-29: 1. Zach Paget, 25, Washington, D.C. 18:13; 2. Jean-Luc Currie, 27, Charleston, W.Va. 18:20; 3. Joe Cotter, 26, Roanoke 18:43.
30-34: 1. Bryan Plunkett, 31, Roanoke 18:03; 2. Brandon Radford, 34, Roanoke 19:16; 3. Kent Hipp, 32, San Francisco 19:39.
35-39: 1. Andrew Parkins, 35, Salem 16:51; 2. Nate Austin, 37 21:15; 3. Brian Doherty, 36, Washington, D.C. 21:30.
40-44: 1. Brent Carter, 43, Roanoke 20:07; 2. Anthony Wattie, 43, Roanoke 22:25; 3. Zachary Penney, 44, Powhatan 22:26.
45-49: 1. Christopher Lehman, 49, Batesville, Ind. 20:22; 2. Tyler Shelton, 46, Atlanta 21:21; 3. Brian Wysor, 45, North Kingstown, R.I. 21:42.
50-54: 1. Jay Cochrane, 52, Winston-Salem, 20:10; 2. Robbie Vandeberg, 53, Roanoke 20:41; 3. Dan Stilwell, 52, Blacksburg 21:55.
55-59: 1. William Smith, 57, 20:26; 2. Bill Fredenburg, 56, Apex, N.C. 21:25; 3. Douglas Carter, 55, Vinton 22:36.
60-64: 1. Billy Pearlman, 60, Roanoke 20:06; 2. John Robinson, 61, Roanoke 21:21; 3. Mark Jones, 63, Rocky Mount 22:49.
65-69: 1. Bernie Sanders, 69, Roanoke 23:12; 2. Dave Olund, 65, Roanoke 23:23; 3. Steve Bast, 66, Salem 25:20.
70-over: 1. John Gregory, 70, Roanoke 24:14; 2. Harold Ingram, 76, Henry 27:38; 3. Don Strum, 71, Roanoke 29:09.
