The shortened college baseball season was not a loss for Virginia freshman Chris Newell, an outfielder from Newtown Square, Pennsylvania who was named co-freshman of the year nationally by the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
Newell, who also had eight steals in eight attempts, batted .407 and had 20 RBIs in 18 games for the Cavaliers (14-4). Another UVa freshman, Max Cotier, batted .338 and was named to the freshman All-America team.
“Newell’s awesome,” Cavaliers coach Brian O’Connor said Wednesday. “First and foremost, we’re lucky to have him. He was a very, very highly thought-of player coming out of high school. He’s along the lines of [Adam] Haseley and Derek Fisher and those kind of elite players.”
“He’s an elite player and what he did in a short period of time was impressive. Both of those kids [with Cotier at second base] were in our lineup right away.”
In other UVa baseball news, Griff Agee, a left-handed pitcher from Jefferson Forest High School, did not play as a freshman in the 18-game abbreviated season and said in a May 26 tweet that he has elected to transfer to VMI.
The Keydets could use the pitching after compiling a 5.56 team earned-run average during a 4-13 start. One of VMI’s best outings was Feb. 19 in a 4-3 loss at UVa, where the Cavaliers trailed 3-0 going to the bottom of the seventh.
The Cavaliers, who were 1-2 at the time, went on to win 13 of their next 15 games, including 10 of the last 11. “Virginia has been stockpiling high-end talent in a big way of late” is the explanation Baseball America gave for ranking the Cavaliers fifth in its preseason Top 5 for 2021.
O’Connor said, ”Depending on what happens in the draft next week, I really like what we’ve got coming back.”
Transfer talk
Daivien Williamson, a double-figure scorer on the men’s basketball team last year at East Tennessee State, is hoping to play immediately at Wake Forest but not necessarily because he will be joining former ETSU coach Steve Forbes.
Williamson’s pitch to play in 2020-21 is that he will be returning to his hometown. He signed with ETSU out of Winston-Salem Prep and the NCAA appears to be looking more favorably toward family matters during the coronavirus.
Forbes earlier had landed another Triad product, Isaiah Wilkins, who is transferring from Virginia Tech.
Balance
Whichever football team wins the ACC Coastal Division championship this coming season (provided there is a season) will become the first team to win two Coastal championships in an eight-year span. There have been seven different winners in a seven-year span.
Well-traveled
New to the Ferrum football staff is Scott McConnell, who will coach defensive backs and serve as recruiting coordinator. McConnell, who played at Emory & Henry, most recently worked for incoming Panthers’ head coach Cleive Adams at Averett.
McConnell was the defensive coordinator at the Apprentice School for three years and spent four years at Hargrave Military Academy, followed by stints at West Virginia Wesleyan and Southern Virginia.
