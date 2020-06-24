Check out the ODAC football website and the only uncertainty concerns the game time for Hampden-Sydney’s 2020 season opener at Baldwin Wallace.
That doesn’t mean that everything will take place as scheduled, but ODAC commissioner Brad Bankston isn’t preaching doom and gloom in the face of a nationwide pandemic.
“Right now, we’re planning to have fall athletics,” Bankston said. “That’s everything we’re doing every day. If we were pessimistic, we wouldn’t be doing that. Frankly, it’s one meeting after another. Or one summary of a meeting after another and trying to keep everybody informed .”
All of the ODAC football programs are scheduled to begin play over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-5, “but decisions, in general, will be made at the administration level,” Bankston continued.
“It gets back to ‘when are they back on campus and how are they back on campus’ and if they vary from institution to institution.”
The ODAC schools have all indicated that students will be returning for on-campus instruction in the fall.
Rebuilding
Roanoke College men’s lacrosse coach Bill Pilat, whose Maroons were 3-3 when the season was shut down in March, reports that he will be welcoming 15 recruits in the fall.
“We had a really young team,” Pilat said. “It was like a renaissance season. All these spring sports were chomping at the bit because we got nixed last year. I’m just worried about the incoming freshmen. As long as school is up and running, everything will be fine, but there are a lot of athletes out there talking about taking a semester off till things quiet down. We haven’t lost anybody as of now.”
Recruiting
Incoming Wake Forest men’s basketball coach Steve Forbes has taken a commitment from Emmanuel Okpomo, a 6-foot-10 Nigerian who plays for Oak Hill Academy.
Okpomo played in 40 games for Oak Hill and averaged 4.7 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds. He was third on the team in minutes and shot a team-leading 64.3 %. Okpomo had committed to South Florida before Wake’s coaching change.
n In football, Episcopal High School in Alexandria is sending linebacker Bryce Steele to South Carolina and 6-foot-6 quarterback Emmett Morehead to Boston College. They are ranked No. 10 and 26 in Virginia by rivals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.