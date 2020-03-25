The fledgling wrestling program at Roanoke College already has a win under its belt.
That’s the sense of Maroons athletic director Scott Allison and anybody else who has checked the resume of Nate Yetzer, who has put Ferrum’s program on the Division III map.
Yetzer stepped down as Ferrum’s coach Tuesday to take the reins at Roanoke.
“A guy like that is pretty special,” Allison said of Yetzer, whose Ferrum teams won five consecutive Southeast Wrestling Conference titles.”Man, he’s a go-getter.”
Yetzer had no qualms with Ferrum.
Ferrum hired Yetzer in July 2012 to start its program; the team moved from club to varsity status the following year. He was 66-32 in seven seasons. Ferrum had 14 NCAA Division III tournament qualifiers during his reign, including four All-Americans.
Ferrum finished fifth last month at the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional championships. It was the team’s fifth straight top-five finish at regionals; the Panthers won the regional crown in 2017.
“They’ve really invested in wrestling here,” Yetzer said. “They really took care of me and gave me the resources to be successful.”
He liked the idea of living in the Roanoke Valley, where his wife grew up.
“One thing I’ve tried to stress to my [wrestlers] is to get outside their comfort zone and take on new challenges,” Yetzer said.
“I think it would be a little hypocritical if I didn’t do the same thing in taking a new challenge.”
Ferrum’s history before Yetzer’s arrival consisted of two years of club wrestling in the 1980s. It was similar to what he will be facing in Roanoke.
“There are some things I would do differently to speed the process a little bit more,” he said. “We’ll hit the road in recruiting and get in front of kids.”
He also can touch on his experiences as an assistant at Virginia Tech to Kevin Dresser, who succeeded Tom Brands as head coach in 2006.
“When Brands left [for Iowa], we only had six or seven guys on the team, and we basically had to start all over there, too.
“I’m ready for the challenge but this is definitely the last one. At first, I wasn’t interested. I didn’t think they were that interested in being successful.
“Then, Scott Allison came back and met a lot of the things that would be needed for us to be successful. When I got on campus and looked around, it seemed they did things the right way there.
“They’re successful across all sports, which really appealed to me.”
Roanoke announced two months ago that it would add wrestling, with the inaugural season set for the 2021-21 school year.
Yetzer anticipates that assistant Ryan Riggs will succeed him at Ferrum and has offered his backing.
“It’s tough,” Yetzer said of leaving Ferrum. “The team we have coming back next year is going to be the best team we’ve ever had here.”
Connections
Dayton’s Anthony Grant, named men’s basketball coach of the year by the Associated Press, was the head coach at VCU for three years, capped by an upset of Duke in the 2007 NCAA Tournament. A third straight season of 24 wins or more landed him the Alabama job following the 2008-09 season. He coached the Crimson Tide for six seasons before he was fired in 2015 after finishing 18-14. .
Grant, who took the Dayton job after two seasons as an assistant with the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder, has a staff that includes former UVa player and assistant coach Anthony Solomon. Solomon also served as the head coach at St. Bonaventure in a career that has included stints on staffs at Richmond, Clemson, Notre Dame and Georgetown.
Transfers
According to reports, the Duke men’s basketball program will be adding Patrick Tape, a 6-foot-10, 232-pound post player from Columbia who averaged 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds as a junior in 2018-19.
Tape, who is from Charlotte, sat out this past season while assessing his prospects for a graduate transfer year in 2020-21. Duke earlier missed out on Harvard big man Seth Towns, who chose Ohio State, located in his hometown of Columbus.
The pros
Florida State sophomore Devin Vassell, a second-team All-ACC pick, has joined first-team selections and fellow underclassmen Elijah Hughes from Syracuse and Tre Jones from Duke in applying for the NBA Draft.
