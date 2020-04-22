Roanoke College men's basketball recruit Elijah Hayes won't need any directions to his new Cregger Center home.
It's where Hayes played his final game for Central-Wise High School in a 58-52 overtime loss to Radford in the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals.
Hayes, a 6-foot-4 guard, is part of a four-man Roanoke recruiting class that includes 5-10 Trent Dawson from Loudoun Valley, 6-6 Justin Kuthan from Denver, North Carolina, and 6-3 Brady Whilden from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh.
"We didn't feel like we had a lot to fill," said Roanoke coach Clay Nunley, who had a 19-man roster in 2019-20, when the Maroons finished 17-10.
"We just wanted to have a little bit of variety in our class. Each of the four guys seems to bring some unique skills sets."
He sees Dawson as a ball-handler and passer. Whilden is a physical big guard who can shoot. Hayes is a versatile player who's the all-time assist leader at his high school, and Kuthan was a district player of the year who was invited to play in a state all-star game.
"[Kuthan is] a tremendous scorer," Nunley said. "That's the part of his game that would translate to most of the colleges. He's got a knack for scoring the basketball and can do it in a lot of different ways."
Nunley expects some attrition but it's still early to gauge that.
"We were a team that was really balanced," he said. "We didn't have one dominant player, per se, that we had the previous couple years with [Josh] Freund. We were a team that was young in a lot of areas, with four or five new guys in our rotation.
"Of the four teams I've had at Roanoke, I felt this was the most close-knit. I think we've had some good recruiting classes. This wasn't as big, numbers wise, but I feel all four will become good players."
Recruiting
Duke, with three five-star signees according to Rivals.com, has the No. 2 rated men's basketball recruiting class behind Kentucky, which has five five-stars players coming in.
Five of the top 25 classes in the country come out of the ACC, with North Carolina at No. 3, N.C. State at No. 7, Florida State at No. 18 and Virginia at No. 20.
Virginia Tech is 44th, which is 10th among ACC teams, one spot behind Pittsburgh.
There is considerable variation involving another prime recruiting site. 247Sports, has UVa at No. 14 and the Hokies at No. 21. That site has eight ACC recruiting classes among the top 35.
Longwood has taken a men's basketball commitment from Justin Hill, a guard from Houston who is the son of Donna Holt Hill, who was the ACC player of the year in 1988 and a two-time All-American for UVa. Father-husband Keith Hall was an All-Big West player at New Mexico State.
Transfer talk
ESPN has a ranking of the top transfers and 6-5 Carter Dierra, transferring to Virginia Tech from Kansas State, is rated fifth on that list, which is headed by Carlik Jones, who is transferring from Radford to Louisville.
Charlie Minlend, who averaged 18.7 points in three West Coast Conference seasons for San Francisco, will be joining Jones at Louisville. Both can play immediately as graduate transfers. Minlend is from Monroe, North Carolina, 30 minutes from Charlotte.
N.C. State is one of seven schools involved with Justin Kier, a 6-4 guard from George Mason, where he averaged 14.5 points as a junior before an injury limited him to nine games as a senior. Kier is from East Rockingham High School.
Football
Virginia defensive back Chris Moore, who started five games for the Cavaliers last season, has indicated that he will enroll at Georgia State as a graduate transfer. Moore started 11 games in four seasons at UVa but he did not play in the Orange Bowl for undisclosed reasons.
