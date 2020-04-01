Few people had southwestern Virginia sports connections over the past half-century to compare with Nancy Wooldridge, who passed away March 26, in Roanoke.
She was the wife of Dan Wooldridge, well known as an ACC basketball official who helped form the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
"Nancy was there from the beginning," said Brad Bankston, Dan Wooldridge's successor as commissioner of the ODAC. "As Dan worked to establish the foundation of the league, Nancy was by his side.
"She maintained that role even after Dan's retirement, cheering on the teams, the league office and all the Division III championships co-hosted with the City of Salem.
"Her servant heart and eternal optimism will be missed."
Nancy Wooldridge also was the sister of Bill Cochran, the longtime outdoors writer for The Roanoke Times and member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.
Making a move
Aamir Simms, the leading scorer and rebounder for Clemson as a junior this past season, said on social media that he is making himself available for the NBA Draft but has yet to sign with an agent.
Simms, a 6-foot-7 forward, is originally from Fluvanna County in Virginia and played at the Blue Ridge School in Greene County.
ACC players who have entered the draft include Duke point guard Tre Jones and Florida State's Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams. Eleven other ACC underclassmen have indicated they are at least considering the move.
Recruiting
According to 247 Sports, Virginia is among a host of men's basketball programs said to have expressed interest in Trey Wertz, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard for Santa Clara.
Wertz, whose home is in the Charlotte area, averaged in double figures in each of first two seasons at Santa Clara. He's also been mentioned in connection with North Carolina, N.C. State and Notre Dame.
Carlik Jones has still not ruled out returning to Radford. His final eight schools are Louisville, West Virginia, Gonzaga, Maryland, Texas Tech, Michigan State, Marquette and Radford, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello. Jones is rated the No. 1 graduate transfer in the nation by Borzello.
Drew Peterson, a 6-foot-8, 285-pounder who averaged 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds this past season for Rice, is quoted by 247sports as saying he has spoken to Virginia Tech.
Rich Kelly, a guard who will be joining Boston College as a graduate transfer, scored more than 1,200 points in three seasons at Quinnipiac, where he was a two-time all-conference choice.
It appears that Johnny Juzang, leaving Kentucky after one year, is not involved with his one-time suitors fron Virginia. Notre Dame is the only ACC school on a Juzang list that includes Arizona and UCLA among others.
Local angle
Wichita State finished the men's basketball season at 23-8, its 11th season with 20 wins or more under head coach Gregg Marshall, who grew up in Roanoke.
Since the end of the season, the Shockers have added graduate transfer Alterique Gilbert, a former McDonald's All-American who had started 51 games for Connecticut.
Wichita State recently landed Chaunce Jenkins, a 6-foot-4 guard from Menchville High School in Newport News, who was rated one of the nation's top uncommitted prospects by Rivals.com.
Guard prospect Malachi Poindexter from St. Anne's-Belfield in Charlottesville said on social media that he will be joining the UVa men's basketball team for the 2020-21 season. It's a path taken by his STAB coach, Damin Altizer, who walked on at Virginia after a stellar career at Bath County High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.