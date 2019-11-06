Stress for David Epperley these days is facing a 10-foot putt to halve a hole with his buddies at Giles Country Club.
One can only assume, given Epperley's background, that they play by the rules.
Epperley, a college football official for decades, retired from that calling following the 2018 season. He still works in residential property management and is a real estate appraiser.
Highlights for Epperley, who recently turned 60, included the 2013 ACC championship between Duke and Florida State.
"I'd been thinking [about retiring] and it had just gotten to the point with the travel and the bureaucracy that I was just worn down by it," he said.
He had spent 27 seasons at the Division I level after earlier calling games in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The ODAC games ups the number seasons to 35, and if you throw in high schools, he had officiated football games for 40 years.
"I finished my career out by working Notre Dame at [Southern Cal] last year at the Coliseum," he said. "That's a game that you grew up watching. I had Notre Dame at Michigan under the lights at the "Big House."
It's an avocation that has changed considerably over the years.
"Social media has come into play since I started and you've got the high-def TVs and all that," Epperley said. "When I started Division I ball in 1992, if you had a three-hour game, it was unusual. If you had a TV game, it was unusual.
"In the early ’90s, I might work three or four TV games a year. Now, every game, especially in the ACC, is televised. There's just so much that's changed about how the game's played. The amount of money in it has increased the pressure and the stress level. It's a different world."
In memoriam
The southwestern Virginia officiating community was saddened this week to learn of the passing of Virginia Tech professor Bud Robertson, who died this week at 89. He worked as an ACC football referee for 16 years.
"Honestly, Bud Robertson is the one that got me into college football," Epperley said. "No doubt about it. Bud invited me out when I was a young kid — 23 or 24 years old — to work Tech scrimmages because I was there working in Blacksburg anyway.
"He introduced me to Norvall Neve, who was head of the ACC officials at that time, and Mr. Neve took a liking to me and he got me into working the ODAC and ACC junior varsities back in 1984."
Also mourning the passing of Robertson was retired ACC football official Watts Key from Bedford. Key continues to attend games as an observer assigned by the ACC office and was at Virginia's game at North Carolina this past week.
"I worked in the ODAC with Bud back when he wasn't doing the ACC back in the ’80's," Key said. "Ironically, that's whose place I took when [supervisor Bradley Faircloth] brought me onto the field in 1989.
"Bud had retired, so I took his place, ironically. He was a very interesting man and had to be a hell of a professor. We talked about Civil War stuff and he kept me interested — and I'm no scholar."
Around the ACC
In a news conference leading up to Saturday's game at Virginia Tech, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson was quick to point out that the father of Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield is a Wake graduate.
"On offense, they have changed their identity a little bit," Clawson said of the Hokies. "They are really running the quarterbacks a lot. They are creative with it and very physical. They do some very unique things in terms of personnel groups that we have never seen before.
"Their secondary might be the most talented secondary we have seen this year."
- Ryan McAdoo, a redshirt sophomore on the men's basketball team at North Carolina, is the son of former Tar Heels star Bob McAdoo. Ryan McAdoo, who began his college career at Florida Gulf Coast, was a promising age-group tennis player before turning to basketball.
