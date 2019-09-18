It’s been a busy week for Lord Botetourt head football coach Jamie Harless, whose telephone hasn’t stopped ringing since Monday.
It started with a call from an Appalachian State coach who advised Harless that the Mountaineers were prepared to offer a scholarship to Gunner Givens, a 6-foot-7, 265-pound sophomore for the Cavaliers who played at Covington in 2018.
Virginia Tech also made an offer Monday, and Virginia chimed in Wednesday.
“It’s almost like a calculus formula,” Harless said. “Once there’s a kid like him with that height and that weight and that athleticism, that’s kind of a no-brainer.
“He’ll have a ton more. It’s hard to tell but I’d say he’ll have 20 plus [offers] by the time it’s over with.”
Another Lord Botetourt lineman, senior Gage Bassham, transferred from Abingdon to Lord Botetourt before this season and subsequently committed to Liberty University.
“It’s a fit for him; he’s happy with it,” Harless said. “That’s what all these kids need to be looking at. I think, sometimes, you get caught up in the pageantry of it all.
“In the last 10 years, it’s gotten crazy with kids being offered as seventh- or eighth-graders.”
Harless noted that Botetourt running back Hunter Rice committed to UVa in June after his ninth-grade year.
“They always tell me not to put too many carries on him so they can have plenty left when they get him,” Harless said.
Coleman sets date
After visiting Virginia Tech this past weekend, four-star basketball prospect Henry Coleman III from Trinity Episcopal in Richmond has set Sept. 27 for an announcement on his college destination.
North Carolina State, Michigan and Ohio State are among the schools in his final five, but the only two he has visited are Tech and Duke.
Coleman’s father, Hank Coleman, was a standout football player for the Hokies in the 1990s.
The Hokies are also in the final five for uncommitted 6-9 P.J. Hall from Roebuck, South Carolina, whose father played for Tech coach Mike Young at Wofford, Young’s most recent stop. Hall, who has been to Tech, will visit Florida this week and his finalists include Clemson, Tennessee and Georgia Tech.
Hall’s sister, Thayer, is a sophomore on the volleyball team at Florida and was the USA Today and Gatorade national volleyball player of the year in high school.
Bad memories
Time of possession for The Citadel in its 27-24 overtime victory at Georgia Tech was 41 minutes, 50 seconds, more than double of the Yellow Jackets’ 18:10. The Citadel, favoring a triple option that caused Tech fans to grumble under former head coach Paul Johnson, was paid $400,000 for making the trip.
“It’s like suffering the hangover nine months after your last drink” is the way Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist Steve Hummer described it.
Curious call
Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi on a decision to attempt a field goal on a fourth-and-1 in the Panthers’ 17-10 loss at Penn State: “It is what it is, and we can debate it for the next 10 years and maybe we will because we probably won't play them the next 10 years. “
The Central Florida team that comes to Pitt on Saturday has won 27 consecutive regular-season games and is ranked No. 15 in the country. Ex-Miami head coach Randy Shannon is the defensive coordinator under second-year Knights' head coach Josh Heupel the former Oklahoma quarterback who led the Sooners to a win over Florida State in the 2000 national championship game.
In praise of Perkins
“The kid was special,” Florida State coach Willie Taggart said of Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins following a 31-24 loss to the Cavaliers. “I thought he was more impressive in person than on film.
“We had guys there and he slipped out of some tackles … against some of our best players and it goes to show what kind of athlete he is.”
Staffing
The new pitching coach for Virginia’s baseball team is Chris Dickinson, who replaces Karl Kuhn, who accepted the head-coaching position at Radford after tutoring UVa pitchers for 17 years.
Dickinson was the Big Ten pitcher of the year while at Illinois and also coached two Big Ten pitchers of the year at his alma mater, which reached the NCAA super regionals in 2015, when the Illini went 50-10.
He was drafted by the Oakland A’s and reached the Double-A level before turning to coaching.
Victory for ex-coach
ESPN has done a piece on retired former UVa women’s basketball coach Joanne Boyle, who was successful of returning to the United States with her adopted daughter, Ngoty, after years of traveling back and forth to Africa, mostly in vain.
