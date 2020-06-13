DALEVILLE — Hidden Valley’s Dot Bolling fired a 4-over-par 77 to take the first-round lead in the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame Senior Women’s Championship on Saturday at Ashley Plantation Golf Club.
Bolling takes a two-shot lead on Ashley Plantation’s Beth Gold into Sunday’s final round at Roanoke Country Club. Bolling will be gunning for her fifth HOF senior crown.
The field for the event was watered down a bit because many of the area’s junior players were competing in the Peggy Kirk Bell junior tournament at Hidden Valley instead of competing in the HOF.
“We don’t have that middle ground,” Bolling said. “[Golfers from the past] have to work for a living. We have two classes. We’ve got the seniors and we’ve got the juniors. We don’t have anyone, I would say, from 21 to 50, I would guess.”
“I haven’t played in the regular women’s HOF in 11 years,” noted Bolling, an eight-time HOF women’s champion. “That’s when we had Meredith [Swanson a six-time women’s HOF champion] and all these good golfers.”
When asked about her round, Bolling said: “I wouldn’t say I played well.”
In the women’s division, Cassidy Chambers, an ex-Staunton River High golfer who is playing at Western Carolina, carded an 82 to take a four-shot lead on a pair of young Roanoke Country Club players — Alisa Davidov and Ashnoor Kaur.
