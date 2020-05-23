Three days after celebrating his 90th birthday, Bill Edmunds somehow found a way to top that accomplishment.
This past Monday at Blue Hills Golf Club, Edmonds produced the rarest feat in the game making a double-eagle 2 on the par-5 13th hole.
How big a deal was it for a guy who has been a member at the Northeast Roanoke club for nearly 70 years?
“When I got home, my wife got on the computer and saw the odds of a golfer making a double eagle was 6 million to 1, while another said it was a million-to-1 shot,” said Edmunds, who was an assistant principal and head football coach when Cave Spring High opened in 1956. The Knights’ football field later was named after the Duke graduate.
“About everybody knows Bill Edmunds,” said Roanoker David Tolley, a former Masters participant. “For 50 years, Bill played five times a week. He’s a top-shelf guy, he’s a family man who doesn’t play on weekends. But he’s going to play five days a week until he dies.”
Move on to the albatross, a term many golfers call a double eagle.
Playing from the forward tees on the 442-yard hole, Edmunds said: “It was my two best shots. After my drive, I had close to 200 yards to the green.
“I don’t normally get there in two shots, but I had the hard ground working for me and the wind behind me and the ball must have kept bouncing. I don’t know because I didn’t see it.”
Edmunds said he and his playing partners — Jimmy Aliff, Jerry Austin and Blackie Matherly — couldn’t see the ball got near the green.
“We didn’t have to look long because we knew it was either on or over the green or short in front of the green,” Edmunds noted.
“Then, my partners went over and looked in the hole and it was in there. I never knew in even my farthest dreams that it was in the hole!”
