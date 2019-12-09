Dennis Carter, who is retiring as the sports director of WSET (Channel 13) at the end of the month, has been chosen for the 2020 class of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.
Carter, a Virginia Tech graduate who grew up in Danville, was hired as the weekend sports anchor at WSET in 1983 and was promoted to sports director two years later.
The rest of the class includes former New York Mets star David Wright, a graduate of Hickory High School in Chesapeake; Charlottesville native and former University of Virginia baseball player Mike Cubbage, an ex-major league infielder and coach who is now a Washington Nationals executive; former New York Jets receiver Al Toon, a graduate of Menchville High School in Newport News; Olympic silver medalist and former NCAA champion pole vaulter Lawrence Johnson, a graduate of Great Bridge High School in Chesapeake; Suffolk native and former Norfolk State women's basketball standout Tracy Saunders; and sports director Bruce Rader of WAVY-TV in the Tidewater area.
The new class, which was announced Monday, will be inducted in April at a Virginia Beach theater.
