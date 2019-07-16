A slew of the state's top professional and amateur golfers converged on Roanoke's much-ballyhooed Ballyhack Golf Club on Tuesday to commence preparations for this week's Delta Dental State Open of Virginia.
The 54-hole stroke-play event that runs Thursday through Saturday is being contested for the sixth straight year at Ballyhack, a sprawling, 190-acre course that features 50-to-70-foot elevation changes, fairways as wide as 150 yards and old-style, gouged and blown-out bunkers.
Ballyhack will be the championship's home course again next year.
More than half of this year's 144-player field is comprised of PGA Club professionals and touring pros. The rest of the field includes many of the state's top amateurs.
Past champions in the field include four pros — four-time champion Jay Woodson of Powhatan, who most recently won this event in 2016; 2003 winner Jon Corliss; 1998 winner Rick Schuller; and 1992 winner Craig Gunn.
Three-time winner Keith Decker of Martinsville tops the amateur brigade.
The last two winners — pros Fielding Brewbaker of Salem and Ryan Zylstra of Glen Allen — are not participating this year.
Blacksburg's Lanto Griffin, the 2015 champion, also won't be back. He is competing this season on the Korn Ferry Tour in anticipation of rejoining the PGA Tour in 2020.
Leading amateurs in the field include Salem's Justin Young, who fashioned a final-round 9-under-par 63 at last year's event to claim low amateur honors for the second time, and Virginia Tech's Mark Lawrence Jr., who lost in a playoff with Woodson and Griffin in 2015.
Other top competing amateurs include ex-George Mason University stalwart Connor Messick and Radford University's Peter Gasperini.
Area entries of note include Blacksburg High School graduate and Northwestern recruit Christopher Zhang, the runner-up in the recent State Amateur, and Hidden Valley High School graduate Ross Funderburke, a Furman signee who was recently named the Timesland golfer of the year.
Other area players competing include Roanoke's Chase Bailey and Harrison Withers; Salem's Jack Allara; ex-Salem High star Barry Wirt Jr.; Huddleston's Isaac Simmons of Liberty University; Pearisburg's Noah Clark of Concord University; Pearisburg's Joseph Clark of Northern Kentucky University; ex-Auburn High standout Carter Vance; Radford University's Hunter Duncan of Christiansburg; William Smith of Martinsville; Jacob Mast of Forest; pro Scott Griffin of Daleville; pro Martin Chandler of Forest; pro Douglas Reed of Warm Springs; and pro Andrew Elaimy of Lexington.
Other competing pros include former PGA Tour player Dick Mast of Forest and ex-Ole Monterey pro Kelly Crovo.
Pro Chip Sullivan of Kilmarnick, a former area resident who was a four-time runner-up in his heyday, is also in the field.
Leesburg teenager Michael Brennan, who is headed to Wake Forest on the Arnold Palmer Scholarship, is not competing in this event because he is playing this week in the U.S. Junior Amateur.
The field will cut to the low 60 and ties for Saturday's third and final round.
Youth Day proceedings
Floyd County and Virginia Tech graduate Amanda Hollandsworth, who turned professional before competing in this year's U.S. Women's Open, and Lawrence will be the featured guests for Wednesday's 11 a.m. youth clinic, which will take place on the club's driving range. All patrons and kids are encouraged to attend.