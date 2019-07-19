CHRISTIANSBURG — The first day of the Roanoke Valley Aquatic Association City/County championship swimming meet turned into a split decision.
Read Mountain leads the women’s competition, Stonegate leads the men’s competition and defending champion Hunting Hills is the overall leader.
Hunting Hills carries an 89-point lead over Stonegate into Saturday’s second and final round Saturday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
The championship will be determined by adding 40 percent of the teams’ point total in the championship meet to 60 percent of the total from six regular season meets.
Hunting Hills had a league-leading 7,991 points in the regular season, with Read Mountain second at 6,429.
Read Mountain entered 105 swimmers for the this weekend’s meet, followed by Our Lady of Nazareth with 96 and Stonegate with 93.
Hunting Hills was further down the list with 81.