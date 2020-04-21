RICHMOND — Virginia Tech was the ACC’s premier football program from 2004-11. The Hokies won four conference titles during those eight seasons and at least 10 games every year.
Moreover, Tech finished top 15 in the Associated Press poll six times, snapped the league’s eight-year Bowl Championship Series losing streak — the Hokies defeated Cincinnati in the January 2009 Orange Bowl — and three years later earned the ACC’s lone BCS at-large bid.
But that wasn’t enough to carry the conference nationally. For 12 consecutive seasons, from 2001-12, no ACC team finished among the AP’s top five, a shackle that devalued the league’s television appeal and delayed the launch of the ACC Network.
Enter Florida State 2013, the most important, and perhaps best, football team in ACC history.
The Seminoles’ excellence and significance sprang to mind again last week when I stumbled upon a rebroadcast of their January 2014 national title game. FSU’s 34-31 Rose Bowl conquest of Auburn was riveting at the time and a classic curtain call for the BCS, replaced the following season by the College Football Playoff.
Six-plus years later, with sports on pandemic lockdown and the 2020 football season in peril, the replay was welcomed in our household.
Florida State fell behind 21-3, its first deficit since late September. But fueled by a faked punt, the Seminoles closed to within 21-10 at halftime and seized their first lead, at 27-24, on Kermit Whitfield’s 100-yard kickoff return with 4:31 remaining in regulation.
Tre Mason’s 37-yard touchdown run flipped the lead to Auburn three-plus minutes later. The Tigers, who had stunned Alabama in the Iron Bowl on Chris Davis’ 100-yard return of a missed field goal, were poised to win their second national title in four years and the Southeastern Conference’s eighth straight.
Then Jameis Winston affirmed his Heisman Trophy landslide.
Taking over at his own 20 with 1:11 left, the redshirt freshman completed 6 of 7 passes. He connected with Rashad Greene on a 49-yard slant and Kelvin Benjamin for a 2-yard touchdown, the latter with 13 seconds remaining.
The national championship was the ACC’s first since Florida State’s January 2000 Sugar Bowl victory over Michael Vick and Virginia Tech. Most vital, the ACC has sustained that football prominence.
Winston and the Seminoles subsequently made the inaugural College Football Playoff in 2014, and Clemson has reached the last five, winning two national championships in the process. That’s seven straight seasons and counting for the ACC with a top-five team, a distinction it shares only with the SEC.
Contrast the current run with the previous 12 years. During that span, the SEC produced 18 top-five AP teams, the Pacific 12 and Big 12 a dozen each, the Big Ten eight, the ACC none.
Not to suggest that top-five rankings assure a conference’s health. Clemson, which dropped the national title game to LSU in January, was the ACC’s lone top-25 AP squad at season’s end — Virginia was 25th in the coaches poll.
The last time only one ACC team cracked the final media poll was 1988. The last time any Power Five conference had but one representative in the final AP top 25 was the Pac-10 in 1999.
Translation: The ACC is the only Power Five league with at least 12 members ever to finish a season with just one team ranked by the AP.
In 2013, No. 1 Florida State, No. 8 Clemson and No. 23 Duke gave the ACC not only three clubs in the final top 25, but also three with at least 10 regular-season victories, the latter a first in the conference’s history. Moreover, six ACC players were consensus first-team All-Americans, and Pittsburgh tackle Aaron Donald earned the Nagurski Award as the nation’s top defensive player, quite the bookend to Winston’s Heisman.
Still, the Seminoles dominated. They won every regular-season contest by at least two touchdowns, and prior to Auburn, they dismantled four ranked opponents by a combined 165 points. That included a 51-14 clubbing of No. 3 Clemson on the road.
The NCAA record book does not chart average victory margin, but a cross-reference of other databases reveals Florida State’s 39.5-point average margin of 2013 as the Bowl Subdivision’s highest in the last half-century. Nebraska’s 38.7 in 1995 — Tommie Frazier and the Cornhuskers punished Florida 62-24 for the national title — is next.
The all-time mark for average victory margin is 52.1 points, set by Army in 1944. The undefeated Cadets averaged 56 points per game while allowing 3.9.
Winston and the FSU offense averaged an ACC-record 51.6 points, cornerback Lamarcus Joyner headlined the nation’s stingiest defense (12.1 points per game) and kicker Roberto Aguayo made 21 of 22 field goals, plus 94 of 94 extra points.
Little wonder that 18 Seminoles were selected in the next two NFL drafts, 10 in the opening three rounds.
FSU faltered after its 2014 playoff appearance, and following the 2017 regular season, head coach Jimbo Fisher bailed for Texas A&M. But Florida State’s 2013 and ’14 squads, which went a combined 27-1, were invaluable to the ACC.
Commissioner John Swofford first envisioned an ACC Network in 2009. But ESPN, the conference’s television partner, didn’t green-light the project until 2016, and the network didn’t launch until August 2019.
The decade from concept to reality tried the patience of many, but Swofford freely acknowledged the reason: ACC football wasn’t good enough.
Florida State’s 2013 national championship ignited an essential upgrade, and last week’s FSU-Auburn replay aired on a fitting platform: the ACC Network.
