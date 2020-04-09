With actual racing on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, NASCAR has turned to iRacing telecasts to fill the void.
But to NBC analyst Dale Earnarhdt Jr., the simulated races are not mere entertainment but actually important for the business of NASCAR.
Earnhardt, who owns an Xfinity Series team, has been competing in iRacing events on both Fox and NBC Sports Network.
"All of the race teams are trying everything they can to keep their sponsors and keep their employees. Keeping their sponsors allows them to keep their employees," Earnhardt said on a teleconference this week. "It's an opportunity for you to get engagement for the fans, … but it's also an opportunity for you to get your sponsors and partners, who are getting nothing right now, on TV.
"It's not as good as the real thing. There's not the at-track engagement. … But it's really the only thing we've got going.
"So when I go and get on there — for example, for Texas [on March 29] we ran the [JR Motorsports] Hellmann's car, and when we run the [April 19] race in Richmond I'm going to run another JRM initiative — it … makes those partners feel some value, which in turn helps … us keep our employees."
Bubba Wallace quit last weekend's virtual race at Bristol after an incident with Clint Bowyer. Wallace lost one of his sponsors because of his decision to exit the race, which aired on Fox. Wallace later disparaged virtual racing, referring to it in a tweet as a "video game."
"Your team wants you to be there. Your partners want you to be there. Enjoy it," Earnhardt said. "Don't let it get under your skin if you get wrecked. Video games have a real good way of doing that.
"You have to maintain some professionalism because there are some other things bigger than what's happening in that room with you on that sim rig. There's implications beyond just what you're doing."
NASCAR, IndyCar, Formula One and World of Outlaws have all embraced iRacing telecasts during the pandemic.
"The beauty of iRacing is the actual drivers are behind the wheel," NBC executive producer Sam Flood said. "There's a realism to it that has engaged an audience.
"For other sports, there's all kinds of ideas, of concepts. The one difference is … the drivers are actually manipulating the machines in iRacing. Someone manipulating a player on a court is very different."
Fox's Jeff Gordon has been an analyst on NASCAR iRacing and World of Outlaws iRacing telecasts. But Earnhardt would like to see Gordon actually participate in an iRacing event.
"I'm kind of surprised that he's not competing," Earnhardt said. "He's a bit of a gamer, so I think I'd love to see him jump in there with it. Maybe he can take Clint Bowyer's spot for a weekend or something since Clint's having such a hard time with it."
Earnhardt has been spending his recent Sunday afternoons driving in the iRacing Pro Invitational Series on Fox and Fox Sports 1. He also took part in this week's eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge on NBC Sports Network.
On Saturday, he will make his debut as a competitor in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge on NBC Sports Network. Saturday's live event will include Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud and other IndyCar stars.
"I had such a great time at the Indy 500 last year [as an analyst], and the reception that I received from the other drivers there really meant a lot to me," he said.
Saturday's IndyCar race will be held at a NASCAR racetrack — virtual Michigan International Spedway.
Earnhardt would like to see the IndyCar iRacing series also go to some other virtual NASCAR tracks.
"Daytona or Talladega would be awesome to see the IndyCar guys try to tackle," he said.
The eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge featured four nights of racing at Martinsville and other virtual racetracks.
NBC Sports Network is exploring other NASCAR iRacing ideas.
"The great thing about iRacing … is that you can match any track with any car, so that really opens the book for us to get as creative as we want going forward," Earnhardt said.
"We can take that Cup car and go to Iowa, for example, where fans have been asking us to take a Cup car. … We can go to North Wilkesboro and have a race."
But Flood said NBC wants to make sure it does not "flood the market."
It remains to be seen when actual races will be back on the air. TV networks could face a scheduling nightmare when various sports resume.
"It's going to be a complicated process," Flood said. "We're going to have overlapped sports that have never overlapped before if things come back this fall.
"Certain events aren't happening now, which opens up more flexibility for us. All our resources that were going into the Olympics pulled off into the summer of 2021, so if we're lucky enough to get things going again by the summer, we'll have more resources available."
NBC is scheduled to air the second half of the NASCAR Cup season, beginning with the Chicagoland 400 on June 21.
"There's a lot of things for NASCAR to figure out," Flood said. "When it's ready to go, we'll certainly step in and cover it. Putting a date on anything right now is I think a bit of a risk."
In the meantime, drivers have been passing the time with iRacing.
"There's so many out there that maybe … weren't that interested in it [and] now they're just super into it," NBC analyst and NASCAR Trucks driver Parker Kligerman said. "They're buying rigs. They want to know how to get better. They want to spend time at night working together to be faster.
"It's incredible to see the … different series come together on this platform and try to find ways to entertain the fans out there and try to find ways to keep up their skills."
