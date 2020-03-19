The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the 37th Scott Robertson Memorial junior golf tournament that had been scheduled for May 15-17 at Roanoke Country Club.
Since its inception in 1984, the 54-hole stroke play tournament has been rated annually among the nation’s top events for junior golfers.
The tournament will not be rescheduled, as concerns about the uncertain impact the virus will have are unknown, as well as a full schedule for other junior golf events nationwide and the availability of Roanoke Country Club.
“We had until March 31 as the entry deadline, and it’s closed now,” tournament coordinator Debbie Ferguson said Thursday.
“We had the potential of having about 125 players on April 25 at Roanoke Country Club, and that would not be within the mandate of more than 10 people at a gathering — although they would not be spread out throughout the day.”
But Ferguson added that as more infections were reported each day, she knew the possibility of holding any of the qualifiers had become remote.
“Until [Wednesday], I had not had any parents asking if we were going to cancel,” Ferguson said. “They really wanted to play, and I had received applications early [Wednesday] morning before I cut them off.
“I think everybody understands when they know that conditions are changing and stipulations are changing.”
The tournament’s board made the decision that it was in best interest of the participants and their families to cancel the tournament after examining current CDC and state guidelines for crowd size.
Ferguson said the tournament, which is planned now to resume in 2021, had received over 330 applications for the event’s four divisions (15-18 boys and girls, and 14-under boys and girls) from 31 states and 15 countries.
