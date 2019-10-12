LEXINGTON — Former Salem High School star Alex Ramsey ran for a school-record six rushing touchdowns; the last coming in overtime and VMI got its first-ever win over Samford, 48-41, in a SoCon football game on Saturday.

Ramsey finished with 37 carries for 163 yards. By halftime he amassed 97 yards rushing on 24 carries and found the end zone on runs of 1, 2 and 5 yards. His fifth TD was a 1-yard run with 4:16 left to tie the game at 38-all. On the first play of OT, Ramsey took it 25 yards for the score. Samford (3-4, 1-2) failed match the TD.

“How much fun was that game?” said VMI head coach Scott Wachenheim. “Even if the score didn’t come out in our favor, I would have said the same thing. It was fun to coach and we kept fighting.”

The Bulldogs, who had won all six previous meetings with VMI, led by three points after Mitchell Fineran made a 45-yard field with 41 seconds left in regulation, but the Keydets (4-3, 3-1) were relentless.

On the ensuing drive, Reece Udinski led VMI to Samford’s 39-yard line where Lord Botetourt graduate Grant Clemons made a career-long 56-yard field goal as time expired to force overtime.

“I thought Grant Clemons attempting the 56-yard field goal was our best chance to tie the game and try to win in overtime,” Wachenheim said. “He has the leg, had the wind at his back and had made all of his kicks from the right-hash all week in practice. Grant came through like a champion.”

Udinski finished with 390 yards passing.

The three conference wins for VMI are the most since the Keydets finished 3-5 in the SoCon in 2002. The four victories are the most in a year since VMI finished 4-7 in 2008.

Samford 14 10 14 3 0 — 41

VMI 14 14 0 13 7 — 48

First Quarter

VMI—Ramsey 1 run (Clemons kick), 8:21.

SAM—Washington 10 run (Fineran kick), 5:35.

VMI—Ramsey 2 run (Clemons kick), 2:57.

SAM—Washington 15 pass from Oladokun (Fineran kick), 0:06.

Second Quarter

VMI—Ramsey 1 run (Clemons kick), 9:35.

SAM—Pollard 0 fumble return (Fineran kick), 8:02.

VMI—Ramsey 5 run (Clemons kick), 3:00.

SAM—FG Fineran 23, 0:11.

Third Quarter

SAM—Stanton 19 pass from Oladokun (Fineran kick), 9:15.

SAM—Shelling 13 pass from Oladokun (Fineran kick), 1:39.

Fourth Quarter

VMI—FG Clemons 33, 13:03.

VMI—Ramsey 1 run (Clemons kick), 4:16.

SAM—FG Fineran 45, 0:41.

VMI—FG Clemons 56, 0:00.

OVERTIME

VMI—Ramsey 25 run (Clemons kick), 0:00.

SAM VMI

First downs 31 29

Rushes-yards 40-210 43-148

Passing 294 390

Comp-Att-Int 31-47-0 37-46-0

Return Yards 92 0

Punts-Avg. 3-34.7 2-38.5

Fumbles-Lost 2-2 3-2

Penalty-Yards 5-35 2-16

Time of Possession 26:53 33:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Samford, C. Oladokun 16-84, M. Washington 6-61, J. Stanton 8-22, B. Granger 1-22, D. Walker 7-12, T. Pollard 1-6, Y. El-Amin 1-3. VMI, A. Ramsey 37-163, K. Bridy 2-3, R. Udinski 3-(minus 16).

PASSING—Samford, C. Oladokun 31-46-0-294, Y. El-Amin 0-1-0-0. VMI, R. Udinski 37-46-0-390.

RECEIVING—Samford, M. Washington 8-96, A. Toney 5-59, R. Adams 5-41, C. Shelling 4-38, J. Stanton 3-25, Y. El-Amin 3-23, T. Hatcher 1-11, J. Creamer 1-2, D. Walker 1-(minus 1). VMI, J. Herres 10-172, J. Lara 6-87, L. Thomas 8-69, M. Brimigion 5-28, A. Ramsey 6-27, M. Jackson 1-7, K. Bridy 1-0.

