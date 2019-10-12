LEXINGTON — Former Salem High School star Alex Ramsey ran for a school-record six rushing touchdowns; the last coming in overtime and VMI got its first-ever win over Samford, 48-41, in a SoCon football game on Saturday.
Ramsey finished with 37 carries for 163 yards. By halftime he amassed 97 yards rushing on 24 carries and found the end zone on runs of 1, 2 and 5 yards. His fifth TD was a 1-yard run with 4:16 left to tie the game at 38-all. On the first play of OT, Ramsey took it 25 yards for the score. Samford (3-4, 1-2) failed match the TD.
“How much fun was that game?” said VMI head coach Scott Wachenheim. “Even if the score didn’t come out in our favor, I would have said the same thing. It was fun to coach and we kept fighting.”
The Bulldogs, who had won all six previous meetings with VMI, led by three points after Mitchell Fineran made a 45-yard field with 41 seconds left in regulation, but the Keydets (4-3, 3-1) were relentless.
On the ensuing drive, Reece Udinski led VMI to Samford’s 39-yard line where Lord Botetourt graduate Grant Clemons made a career-long 56-yard field goal as time expired to force overtime.
“I thought Grant Clemons attempting the 56-yard field goal was our best chance to tie the game and try to win in overtime,” Wachenheim said. “He has the leg, had the wind at his back and had made all of his kicks from the right-hash all week in practice. Grant came through like a champion.”
Udinski finished with 390 yards passing.
The three conference wins for VMI are the most since the Keydets finished 3-5 in the SoCon in 2002. The four victories are the most in a year since VMI finished 4-7 in 2008.
Samford 14 10 14 3 0 — 41
VMI 14 14 0 13 7 — 48
First Quarter
VMI—Ramsey 1 run (Clemons kick), 8:21.
SAM—Washington 10 run (Fineran kick), 5:35.
VMI—Ramsey 2 run (Clemons kick), 2:57.
SAM—Washington 15 pass from Oladokun (Fineran kick), 0:06.
Second Quarter
VMI—Ramsey 1 run (Clemons kick), 9:35.
SAM—Pollard 0 fumble return (Fineran kick), 8:02.
VMI—Ramsey 5 run (Clemons kick), 3:00.
SAM—FG Fineran 23, 0:11.
Third Quarter
SAM—Stanton 19 pass from Oladokun (Fineran kick), 9:15.
SAM—Shelling 13 pass from Oladokun (Fineran kick), 1:39.
Fourth Quarter
VMI—FG Clemons 33, 13:03.
VMI—Ramsey 1 run (Clemons kick), 4:16.
SAM—FG Fineran 45, 0:41.
VMI—FG Clemons 56, 0:00.
OVERTIME
VMI—Ramsey 25 run (Clemons kick), 0:00.
SAM VMI
First downs 31 29
Rushes-yards 40-210 43-148
Passing 294 390
Comp-Att-Int 31-47-0 37-46-0
Return Yards 92 0
Punts-Avg. 3-34.7 2-38.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 3-2
Penalty-Yards 5-35 2-16
Time of Possession 26:53 33:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Samford, C. Oladokun 16-84, M. Washington 6-61, J. Stanton 8-22, B. Granger 1-22, D. Walker 7-12, T. Pollard 1-6, Y. El-Amin 1-3. VMI, A. Ramsey 37-163, K. Bridy 2-3, R. Udinski 3-(minus 16).
PASSING—Samford, C. Oladokun 31-46-0-294, Y. El-Amin 0-1-0-0. VMI, R. Udinski 37-46-0-390.
RECEIVING—Samford, M. Washington 8-96, A. Toney 5-59, R. Adams 5-41, C. Shelling 4-38, J. Stanton 3-25, Y. El-Amin 3-23, T. Hatcher 1-11, J. Creamer 1-2, D. Walker 1-(minus 1). VMI, J. Herres 10-172, J. Lara 6-87, L. Thomas 8-69, M. Brimigion 5-28, A. Ramsey 6-27, M. Jackson 1-7, K. Bridy 1-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.