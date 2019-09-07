LEXINGTON — Tim Graham completed 15 of 25 passes for 306 yards and one touchdown to lead the visiting Dickinson Red Devils to a 26-14 win over Washington and Lee in the season opener for both squads.
Dickinson amassed 406 yards of total offense while averaging 6.7 yards per play.
Generals quarterback Drew Richardson ran for 73 yards and two scores while going 15 for 22 for 107 yards through the air and throwing one interception.
Southern Virginia 34, Montclair St. 21
BUENA VISTA — Davis Pinkston threw three touchdowns passes as the Knights knocked off the Red Hawks.
Pinkston spread the wealth, throwing TD passes to Kevin Adams, Josh Newman and Caeden Knight. Akiva Wedge ran for a score and Newman returned a kickoff 45 yards for a TD for Southern Virginia.
James Madison 44, St. Francis (Pa.) 7
HARRISONBURG — Ben DiNucci threw two touchdown passes, Solomon Vanhorse ran for two and the James Madison defense was dominant.
While JMU (1-1), which has won 17-straight home openers, was building a 27-0 halftime lead and 37-0 after three quarters, the Red Flash offense was completely stymied. After picking up 32 yards on its first possession, Saint Francis had 32 yards on its next nine possessions, all three-and-outs.
Vanhorse had a pair of touchdown runs sandwiched around Jake Brown’s 45-yard catch and run for a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.
James Madison’s next three drives ended with Ethan Ratke field goals. Then DiNucci connected with Austin Douglas to make it 37-0.
Saint Francis (1-1) put together a 13-play, 77-yard drive with Jason Brown hitting E.J. Jenkins for a 10-yard touchdown.
JMU, ranked No. 2 by FCS coaches, quickly responded behind backup quarterback Cole Johnson, who went 4 for 4 capped by a 2-yard toss to Clayton Cheatham.
With five different players gaining at least 33 yards, James Madison had 295 yards rushing and 533 yards in total offense. The Dukes had 29 first downs to nine for the Red Flash, who had 175 yards of total offense. Saint Francis’ longest play from scrimmage was 16 yards.
Virginia Union 36, Hampton 17
HAMPTON — Khalid Morris threw four touchdown passes, including three to Charles Hall, and Division II member Virginia Union scored 22 unanswered second-half points.
Hampton’s Evan Lomax missed a 35-yard first quarter field goal and Morris hit Hall on an 80-yard TD pass on the following play. Bryan Epps picked off a Deondre Francois pass, setting up Morris’ 40-yard TD completion to Tabyus Taylor for a 14-0 Panthers lead.
The Pirates (1-1) rallied in the second quarter, with Francois hitting Jadakis Bonds on a 49-yard TD pass and Francois scoring on a 1-yard run to make it 14-all. Lomax hit a go-ahead 32-yard field goal as time in the first half expired.
Morris’ 38-yard TD pass to Hall put the Panthers up 21-17 in the third quarter, then Keenen Evans dropped Shai McKenzie in the end zone for a safety and a 23-17 lead. Jefferson Souza’s 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter put it out of reach and Morris hit Hall on a 44-yarder for a 33-17 lead.
Morris was 7 of 21 for 199 yards passing and Hall had three catches for 152 yards. Taylor gained 165 yards on 25 carries.
Norfolk State 44, Virginia State 21
NORFOLK — Juwan Carter threw four touchdown passes and Norfolk State defeated Virginia State.
Carter, a junior and three-year starter, threw scoring passes to Kevin Johnson (33 yards), Tremayne Talbert (11 yards), Gerald Hulett (4 yards) and Marcque Ellington (7 yards). Backup QB D’Andre Thomas added a 53-yard touchdown pass to Tylan McElhenie and ran for a 2-yard TD.
In addition to the five receivers with touchdown catches, the Spartans had four players with 30 or more rushing yards.
The Spartans won despite being outgained 502-430, skewed by Virginia State’s 149-22 advantage in the fourth quarter.
The game was tied at 7 in the second quarter before Norfolk State took control. The Spartans led 44-7 early in the fourth quarter before backup quarterback Jordan Davis threw two touchdown passes for Virginia State. Cordelral Cook, the Spartans’ starting quarterback, passed for 207 yards and rushed for a game-high 77 yards.
N.C. Wesleyan 31, Emory & Henry 24, OT
EMORY — Donielle Totten threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Roberts to start overtime and the Battling Bishops went on to claim a road win.
On the Wasp’s possession in the extra period, Colin Ellis threw an interception on first down from the Weslyan 7-yard line to end the game.
Ellis had forced overtime with a 12-yard TD pass to Derrick Yates with 38 seconds remaining in regulation.
Ellis finished 19 of 32 for 269 yards, two touchdowns and two picks. He also ran for a score.
Averett 28, Hampden-Sydney 16
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Jacob Wright threw two second half touchdowns passes to bring the Cougars back from behind.
Wright finished 19 for 28 for 226 yards, three TDs and an interception.
Clay Vick was 32 of 53 for 360 yards and a touchdown, and Rhett Anderson kicked three field goals for Hampden-Sydney.
UVA-Wise 40, Chowan 22
WISE — Tanner Bernard threw two TD passes and Terrence Lambert ran for 102 yard and a score on 12 attempts to lead the Cavs to an opening game win over the Hawks.
Bernard was 13 of 23 for 142 yards with no picks, and Grayson County grad Seth Phillips was a recipient of a Bernard touchdown pass.
Demetrius Mann returned a punt 91 yards for a score and Keishoen Jarrett scooped up a fumble and went 84 yards for a score for the Cavaliers.
North Central 43, Christopher Newport 13
NEWPORT NEWWS — Broc Rutter threw for 369 yards and three touchdowns and added a score on the ground to lift the Cardinals past the Captains.
Blake Williams, Tyler Egan and Terrence Hill all hauled in a touchdown pass and Ethan Greenfield chipped in 97 yards rushing and a score for North Central (1-0).
Jack Anderson threw for 202 yards and a score for Christopher Newport (0-1) in the loss.
Apprentice School 23, Greensboro 8
NEWPORT NEWS — Mason Tatum went 20-for-36 for 358 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Builders past the visiting Pride.
Kwaytavious Blackwell and Cruyff Fleurine each caught a touchdown pass for Apprentice (1-0).
David Loughry II connected on a 76-yard touchdown pass to Zach Atkinson to give Greensboro (0-1) a lead early in the second quarter.
Bethel 49, Bluefield 24
BLUEFIELD — Chris Arrambide threw two touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores as the Wildcats poured it on in the second half to defeat the Rams.
Davius Prather and Taeton Wienk caught touchdown passes and Chris Witherspoon ran for a score for Bethel (1-1).
Aiden Wilder threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Lowe Patron Jr., for Bluefield (0-2).
Bridgewater 41, Gettysburg 10
BRIDGEWATER — Jay Scroggins threw three touchdown passes and Jarrod Denham rushed for 107 yards and two scores as the Eagles dumped the visiting Bullets (0-1).
Denham also caught a touchdown pass for Bridgewater (1-0), in addition to one of his rushing touchdowns covering 93 yards.
Gettysburg quarterback Logan Edmond found Ryan Loftus for a fourth-quarter touchdown, but he and Matt Harris combined to throw three interceptions.
