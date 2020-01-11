Dillon Thomas scored 19 points and Efosa Edosomwan added 13 as Roanoke College (10-4, 4-1) won its sixth consecutive game 77-69 over Shenandoah (5-9, 2-3) at the Cregger Center on Saturday afternoon.
Brayden Gault scored 10 points and Ethan Rohan added nine points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the Maroons, who shot 46% from the field.
The Hornets, who got 55 points off their bench, were led by bench players Zach Garrett and Chris Oates, who scored 21 and 20 points respectively.
LOCAL MEN
ETSU 61, VMI 55
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Patrick Good scored 12 points and East Tennessee State stretched its winning streak at home to 10 games with a victory over VMI.
Vonnie Patterson, Lucas N’Guessan and Tray Boyd III all scored 11 for the Buccaneers (15-3, 4-1 Southern Conference).
Travis Evee had 13 points for the Keydets (5-13, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Reserve Greg Parham added 12 points.
No. 4 Randolph-Macon 57, Ferrum 40
ASHLAND — Miles Mallory scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as the fourth-ranked Yellow Jackets (13-1, 5-0) dispatched the Panthers in ODAC play on Saturday.
Ferrum (7-7, 2-3), which managed only 23% shooting from the floor, were led by Kajuan Madden-McAfee and Everett Palmer with six points apiece.
Virginia Wesleyan 82, W&L 74
VIRGINIA BEACH — Corey Pelham scored 18 points and Tim Fisher added 13 points and 12 rebounds as the Marlins held the Generals scoreless for a seven-minute stretch in the second half in their ODAC win on Saturday.
Daniel Spencer notched 16 points and Percy Burt chipped in 14 for Virginia Wesleyan (12-2, 4-1), which outrebounded Washington and Lee 40-32.
The Generals (10-4, 2-3) put four in double figures, led by Kevin Dennin with 16 points, William Brueggeman with 12, and Mark Lamendola and Sam Wise with 10 points apiece.
Salisbury 78, Southern Virginia 75
BUENA VISTA — Gary Briddell scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures as the Seahawks held on down the stretch to beat the Knights to open Capital Athletic Conference play.
Lucas Martin added 18 points, Mike Ward chipped in 13 and Johnny Fierstein tallied 12 for Salisbury (7-9, 1-0).
Southern Virginia (1-15, 0-1) had a balanced scoring attack, led by Sam Armstrong with 12 points, Jamier Cross and Kimball Cottam each with 11 points and Bennett Candland and Ricky Stafford with 10 points apiece.
LOCAL WOMEN
Southern Virginia 67, Salisbury 55
BUENA VISTA — Savanna Christensen scored a game-high 21 points, Katie Garrish scored 14 points and pulled down 14 rebounds and Sophie Wright added 12 points as the Knights (13-2, 1-0 CAC) led by nine after the first period and cruised to a win in the conference opener for both teams.
Lauren Fortescue and Kaylee Otlowski scored 11 points each for Salisbury (7-8, 0-1).
Bridgewater 78, Ferrum 60
BRIDGEWATER — Ahlia Moore scored a game-high 22 points and Kayla Darr added 12 as the Eagles (6-8, 5-2 ODAC) parlayed a 22-point halftime lead into a rout of the visiting Panthers.
Ferrum (2-12, 2-5) were led by Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) and Jacy Marvin (William Byrd) with 12 points each and Jasmine Wilson with 10.
UNC Asheville 63, Radford 50
RADFORD — Nadiria Evans led all scorers with 26 points, Amaryah Corpening netted 11 points and Sonora Dengokl and Brooke Jordan-Brown added 10 points each with Jordan-Brown grabbing 17 rebounds as the Bulldogs (11-4, 5-1 Big South) took advantage of a 22-7 third quarter to pick up a road conference win.
Radford (4-10, 2-3) was led by Tina Lindenfeld and Makaila Wilson with 10 points each.
