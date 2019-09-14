RADFORD — Rene White’s second goal of the match came with nine minutes left in regulation for New Jersey Institute of Technology, which went on to draw with Radford 2-2 in men’s soccer on Saturday at Cupp Stadium.
White gave NJIT (2-0-3)the lead in the 14th minute, but Liam Deacy scored for Radford (1-2-2) in the 31st minute and Mouhameth Thiam scored in the 65th to stake the hosts to the lead.
Men’s soccer
NONDISTRICT
No. 20 Mary Washington 0, Roanoke 0, 81 minutes
The Maroons and Eagles fought to a scoreless draw in a match that was called in the 81st minute due to lightning.
Mary Washington (4-1-1) had a slight 7-6 edge in shots, while Roanoke (4-1-1) nearly took the lead in the 30th minute when Jon-Cody Mactutus sailed his a shot over the crossbar with the net open.
Gardner-Webb 2, VMI 1
LEXINGTON — Jorge Salgado and Abel Gebrekiros each scored in the final 12 minutes of the match to give the Bulldogs (2-3) a win over the host Keydets.
Brandon Hornung gave VMI (0-5) the lead just before halftime, converting a feed from Zachary Wiley.
Hampden-Sydney 4, So. Virginia 1
BUENA VISTA — Jacob Man recorded two goals and an assist for the Tigers against the host Knights.
Spell Carr and Cole Burton also scored goals for Hampden-Sydney (2-5).
Kanon Heaton netted the goal for Southern Virginia (1-5).
Women’s soccer
McDaniel 3, Roanoke 1
WESTMINSTER, Md. — The Green Terror (4-1) used two second-half goals to pull away for a win over the Maroons (4-2).
Kathryn Van Orden scored unassisted in the 63rd minute for Roanoke.
Hollins 3, Valley Forge 1
Madisen Charles (North Cross) and Stephanie Samoy scored one goal each, and Hollins (2-3) benefitted from an own goal against the Patriots (0-4).
Kendra Rich posted five saves for Hollins.
Volleyball
W&L goes 1-1 at Mary Washington tourney
FREDERICKSBURG — The Washington and Lee volleyball team split two games at the Mary Washington tournament falling to Johns Hopkins 25-20, 25-12 and 25-11 and topping Virginia Wesleyan 25-7, 25-16 and 31-29.
Against the Blue Jays (6-0), Brynne Gould posted 14 digs and Caroline Gard added 12 digs while Anna Soroka dished out 11 assist for W&L.
The Generals (8-3) were paced by Soroka with 40 assists, Courtney Berry with 12 kills, Val Sokolow with 11 kills and Gard with 15 digs in the nonconference win over the Marlins (9-2).
Radford has 1-1 record at Penn tourney
PHILADELPHIA — The Highlander split two games at the Penn’s Landing Cheery & White Challenge topping Lehigh 25-17, 25-21, 25-20 and falling to Columbia 25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16.
Against the Mountain Hawks (5-5), the Highlanders (4-5) were led by Stephanie Neast with 13 kills, Mallory McNight with 12 kills and Jordan Coomes with 20 assists in the straight-sets win.
Neast had 17 kills and 13 digs, Hailey Flowers added 11 kills and Coomes dished out 33 assists in the loss to the Lions (4-2).
Field Hockey
Wash. and Lee 4, Dickinson 0
LEXINGTON — Grace Weiss netted two goals to lead the Generals (2-3) over the Red Devils (3-2).
Tess Muneses and Olivia Hewitt added one goal each for W&L.
St. Mary’s 2, Roanoke 0
ST. MARY’S CITY Md. — Two fourth-quarter goals by Kelly Emge propelled the Seahawks (6-0) over the Maroons (2-2).
Emma Clark posted eight saves for Roanoke, which was outshot 19-4.
CROSS COUNTRY
Generals win men’s and women’s crowns at Roanoke Invitational
The Washington and Lee men’s and women’s cross country teams took first place in the men’s and women’s races at the Roanoke Invitational, held at Green Hill Park on Saturday.
Daniel Cope finished in fourth place for the Generals’ men, who placed all five scoring runners in the top 18. Sara Stephenson placed fifth in the women’s race, while put all five scorers in the top 13.
Southern Virginia’s Michael Myers, whose third-place finish was the highest individual finish from area teams, pushed the Knights’ men to fifth place.
The women, led by Sophie Dryden’s 10th-place finish, came in third.
Roanoke College’s Chamberlain Zulauf finished 17th overall to help put the Maroon men in the fourth position, while Emma Maras’ 17th-place finish led the women to a fifth-place result.
Hollins finished the women’s meet in 15th place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.