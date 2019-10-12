Isaac Wolf and Liam Camilleri each recorded a goal and an assist to give 18th-ranked Roanoke College a 3-0 men’s soccer win over Shenandoah on Saturday, keeping the Maroons unbeaten.
Roanoke (11-0-2, 3-0-1 ODAC) took the lead at the 24-minute mark when Camilleri beat Shenandoah (5-8, 1-3) goalie Zach Behe.
Wolf extended the lead in the 53rd minute, followed by a third Maroon tally from Dylan Berk eight minutes later.
MEN'S SOCCER
Radford 2, UNC Asheville 1
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Pape Oumar Gueye and Octavio Ocampo scored first-half goals for the Highlanders, who held on to defeat the Bulldogs.
Oumar Gueye scored to give Radford (3-7-2, 1-3 Big South) a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute and assisted on Ocampo’s goal in the 39th minute.
Noe Varner got a goal back for UNC Asheville (3-8-1, 2-2) in the 82nd minute.
UNC Greensboro 4, VMI 0
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Albert Pedra netted a pair of goals for the Spartans in their win over the Keydets.
Micah Albert and Cameron Fowler also added goals for UNC Greensboro (3-7, 1-0 SoCon).
Broden Schull made eight saves for VMI (1-10, 0-1).
Ferrum 3, Virginia Wesleyan 2 (OT)
FERRUM — Daniel Aguirre scored in the seventh minute of overtime to give the Panthers the ODAC win over the Marlins in a back-and-forth contest.
Scott Signorelli gave Virginia Wesleyan (4-8, 2-2) a 1-0 lead with a goal in the sixth minute.
Ferrum (9-4, 2-2) drew level just after the hour mark with a goal from Thomas Roth.
Eight minutes later, the Marlins re-took the lead on a Kevin Prophet tally.
The Panthers forced overtime when Chris Resendiz found the back of the net with 10:29 left in regulation.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
High Point 3, Radford 0
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Emma Schossler scored two goals and Alex Palmer added one as the Panthers (7-6-1, 5-0-1 Big South) topped the visiting Highlanders.
Courtnay Kaplan posted six saves for Radford (10-4, 4-2).
Randolph 2, Hollins 0
LYNCHBURG — Sara Bane (Lord Botetourt) scored with an assist from Marle King (Patrick Henry) and dished out an assist to Makenzie Collins (Lord Botetourt) as the WildCats (5-4-2, 1-3 ODAC) picked up their first conference win.
Kendra Rich recorded 13 saves for Hollins (4-7, 0-4) which was outshot 33-0.
Randolph-Macon 1, Roanoke 0
Casey Kent converted a penalty kick in the 56th minute and the Yellow Jackets (12-0, 4-0 ODAC) shut out the Maroons (9-3-1, 3-1) in a battle of conference unbeatens.
Chris Martin (Blacksburg) posted five saves for Roanoke.
Washington and Lee 10, Sweet Briar 0
SWEET BRIAR — Natalie Choo and Allie Smith Miller scored two goals each and Meredith Culhane dished out a pair of assists to lead the Generals (11-0-1, 4-0 ODAC) tover the Vixens (0-10, 0-4).
W&L outshot Sweet Briar 48-0.
St. Mary’s 1, Southern Virginia 0
ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. — The Seahawks (3-10, 1-4 CAC) scored with 21 seconds remaining in regulation to top the Knights (3-10-1, 1-4).
Alyssa Trueman recorded a pair of saves for Southern Virginia.
VOLLEYBALL
Generals sweep matches from Knights, Seahawks
ST. MARY’S, Md. — Washington and Lee’s volleyball team traveled to St. Mary’s where it swept matches with Southern Virginia (25-11, 26-24, 25-20) and the host Seahawks (25-9, 25-11 25-14).
Brynne Gould led the Generals (17-6) with 14 kills in each match, while Kiera Borthwick added 12 kills against St. Mary’s (5-16) and Courtney Berry chimed in with nine against Southern Virginia.
Courtney Singleton led the Knights with 11 kills against the Generals.
So. Virginia def. St. Mary’s (Md.) 25-18, 25-17, 25-21
ST. MARY’S, Md. — Kaely Rath put down 11 kills and Elle Warnick dished out 15 assists for the Knights in their straight-set, Capital Athletic Conference win over the Seahawks (5-16, 2-3).
LaRee Crockett also added 12 assists for Southern Virginia (13-8, 3-2).
FIELD HOCKEY
Washington and Lee 5, Eastern Mennonite 0
HARRISONBURG — Lauren Paolano scored two goals to lead the visiting Generals (6-5, 3-0 ODAC) over the Royals (4-8, 0-2).
W&L’s goalie Sara Amil set a school record with her sixth shutout of the season.
Randolph-Macon 3, Roanoke 1
ASHLAND — Maria Teresa Ambrogi-Torres scored two goals and dished out an assist to lead the Yellow Jackets (6-5, 2-1 ODAC) over the Maroons (7-6, 0-3).
Claire Eisenhart netted Roanoke’s goal, unassisted.
