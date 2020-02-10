ROCK HILL, S.C. — Devonnte Holland blocked a shot and made two free throws in the final 19 seconds as the Radford Highlanders (15-9, 10-2 Big South) held off the Winthrop Eagles (18-8, 12-1) 81-77 on Monday night after nearly blowing a 27-point lead.
TOP 25/ACC MEN
No. 7 Duke 70, No. 8 Florida State 65
DURHAM, N.C. — Tre Jones had 13 points to help the Blue Devils (21-3, 11-2 ACC) overcome a turnover-heavy performance to beat the Seminoles(20-4, 10-3).
TOP 25 women
No. 1 South Carolina 70, No. 5 UConn 52
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks (23-1) held the Huskies (20-3) to a record-low two points in the opening quarter on the way to their win over the Huskies.
notes
Michigan St. out of AP Top 25 poll
A three-game losing streak knocked preseason No. 1 Michigan State out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Baylor remained at No. 1 and Gonzaga stayed at No. 2.
N.C. State jumps to No. 4 in women’s poll
NEW YORK — North Carolina State jumped to No. 4 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll, its best ranking in 20 years.
