AFTER WEEK 3
1. Clemson 3-0/2-0 (1)
1. Clemson 3-0/2-0 (1): Trevor Lawrence threw for 395 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a score, Tee Higgins hauled in seven passes for 150 yards and No. 1 Clemson cruised past Syracuse.
2. Virginia 3-0/2-0 (3)
Bryce Perkins completed 30 of 40 passes, running back Wayne Taulapapa bullied his way into the end zone on three short touchdown runs and No. 21 Virginia outscored Florida State 21-7 in the fourth quarter of what was just the Cavaliers’ fourth win over the Seminoles in program history.
3. Wake Forest 3-0/0-0 (13)
Wake Forest’s defense came up with six sacks, shut North Carolina out in the opening half and held on for a 24-18 victory. Wide receiver Sage Surratt caught six passes for 169 yards and a touchdown.
4. North Carolina 2-1/1-0 (3)
North Carolina was shut out in the first half in what was technically a nonconference game against ACC rival Wake Forest, and the Tar Heels’ second-half comeback came up short. The Heels got 96 rushing yards out of running back Michael Carter, but he didn’t get much help.
5. N.C. State 2-1/0-0 (5)
N.C. State was outscored 23-6 in the second half and surrendered 445 yards of offense in a 44-27 loss to West Virginia. Quarterback Matthew McKay completed 23-of-48 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown, but he only averaged 4.3 yards per completion.
6. Boston College 2-1/1-0 (4)
Boston College’s defense gave up 567 yards of offense in a 48-24 loss to Kansas. AJ Dillon put up 151 yards and a touchdown on the ground and the Eagles posted 447 yards of offense. Their defense just couldn’t hang with the Jayhawks.
7. Miami 1-2/0-1 (7)
Miami’s offense came to life and produced 590 yards in a 63-0 win over Bethune-Cookman. Quarterback Jarren Williams went 19 of 24 for 254 yards and three touchdowns.
8. Virginia Tech 2-1/0-1 (8)
Virginia Tech trailed Furman 14-3 at halftime, but the Hokies outscored the Paladins, 21-3, in the second half to avoid a monumental upset for the second year in a row. Ryan Willis (17-21, 123 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) struggled his way to a 35.1 quarterback rating but running back Keshawn King posted 119 yards on the ground and wide receiver Tre Turner carried the ball five times for 68 yards and had a receiving TD.
9. Duke 2-1/1-0 (9)
Duke took a 31-3 lead into halftime against Middle Tennessee and posted 463 yards of offense in a 41-18 victory. Quarterback Quentin Harris completed 24-of-27 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns and posted 107 of the Blue Devils’ 226 rushing yards.
10. Syracuse 1-2/0-1 (6)
A year after taking Clemson down to the wire in Death Valley, Syracuse never even found the end zone in a 41-6 home loss to the Tigers. The Orange did come up with two interceptions, but Syracuse’s running game produced just 15 yards and quarterback Tommy Devito was intercepted once and sacked eight times.
11. Pittsburgh 1-2/0-1 (10)
The Panthers hung with Penn State but got shut out in the second half and fell, 17-10. Pitt has another stiff challenge in front of it this weekend against No. 15 UCF, which is averaging 604.3 yards of offense a game.
12. Florida State 1-2/0-1 (11)
The Seminoles’ second-half woes came back to bite them again in a 31-24 loss to Virginia. Florida State led 14-10 at halftime and 17-10 heading into the fourth quarter but got outscored 21-7 in the final frame.
13. Louisville 2-1/0-0 (12)
Louisville used a 24-point second quarter to propel itself to a 38-21 win over Western Kentucky. In place of an injured Jawon Pass, quarterback Malik Cunningham threw for 119 yards and two touchdowns . The Cardinals open ACC play this weekend.
14. Georgia Tech 1-2/0-1 (14)
Georgia Tech outscored The Citadel 18-10 in the second half to force overtime but the Yellow Jackets came up short, 24-21. Georgia Tech got just 118 yards out of the passing game and 183 out of the running game.
