AFTER WEEK 5
1. Clemson 5-0/3-0 (1)
The Tigers were pushed to the brink by North Carolina, but a defensive stand on a two-point conversion attempt in the final 90 seconds helped Clemson escape Chapel Hill with a 21-20 victory. After beating its first two ACC foes by a combined 73 points, the Tigers finally looked human.
2. Virginia 4-1/2-0 (2)
UVa has faced three-top 10 teams under Bronco Mendenhall. The Cavaliers have held a halftime lead in all three of games, but they’re 0-3 after Saturday’s 35-20 loss to Notre Dame. Virginia led Notre Dame 17-14 at halftime but was outscored 21-3 in the final 30 minutes. Virginia, which gave up eight sacks this weekend, needs more consistent offensive line play if it wants to run the table in the ACC.
3. Wake Forest 5-0/1-0 (3)
There’s a case to be made for the undefeated Demon Deacons to sit in the No. 2 position of this poll, but I’m not on board with that yet. Yes, Wake Forest is undefeated, but the Demon Deacons haven’t played a challenging schedule and their three games against respectable foes (Utah State, North Carolina and Boston College) have all been one-possession games. Wake looks good, but I’d take Virginia on a neutral field.
4. North Carolina 2-3/1-1 (6)
UNC enters this week on a three-game losing streak, but I’m impressed with Mack Brown’s squad. The Tar Heels nearly knocked off Clemson, and their three losses are by a combined 10 points. Wins over South Carolina and Miami make me think the Tar Heels can reel off three consecutive wins before hosting UVa on Nov. 2.
5. Miami 2-2/0-1 (7)
Miami’s five-point win over Central Michigan the last time out causes alarm, but close losses to Florida and UNC show the Hurricanes can be competitive against almost anyone. They’ll have a chance to prove their ability against a reeling Virginia Tech team this weekend.
6. Florida State 3-2/2-1 (12)
The Seminoles were too low last week. While they’ve looked shaky at times, Florida State is two second-half implosions away from being 5-0 with wins over nationally ranked Boise State and Virginia. When they’re on, the Seminoles are really good.
7. Duke 3-1/1-0 (9)
After losing 42-3 to Alabama in the season opener, Duke has outscored its next three opponents 131-41.
8. Pittsburgh 3-2/0-1 (11)
Pitt moves up despite barely beating a mediocre FCS team last weekend. It took a fourth-quarter touchdown for the Panthers to beat Delaware 17-14, but the team’s body of work impresses.
9. Boston College 3-2/1-1 (5)
The Eagles fell 27-24 to Wake Forest this past weekend despite 159 yards from tailback AJ Dillon. The junior keeps rolling through defenses, but his performances haven’t led to wins.
10. N.C. State 3-2/0-1 (4)
The Wolfpack don’t have a great resume through five games. None of their wins jump off the page, and the two losses hurt. Both the defeats came on the road.
11. Syracuse 3-2/0-1 (10)
Syracuse took care of business against a weak FCS squad on Saturday. The Orange used four Tommy DeVito touchdown passes to cruise past Holy Cross 41-3.
12. Louisville 2-2/0-1 (13)
The Cardinals didn’t play this week, but they move up a spot after Virginia Tech’s ghastly performance on Friday night. Through four games under Scott Satterfield, Louisville looks competitive, but it isn’t quite ready to contend for an ACC title.
13. Virginia Tech 2-2/0-2 (8)
Justin Fuente came to Virginia Tech to lead the Hokies to ACC titles. Instead, Virginia Tech needs strong second halves to beat FCS teams, and they’re getting blasted at home by schools more interested in basketball. It’s been a rough start to the season for the Hokies.
14. Georgia Tech 1-3/0-1 (14)
The Yellow Jackets fell to Temple 24-2 on Saturday as head coach Geoff Collins visited his former school. Georgia Tech is 1-3 with a loss to an FCS program. It hasn’t be an easy transition away from the triple option just yet, but growing pains are to be expected when making such a drastic philosophical change.
