Men's Basketball
Wednesday
Wofford at VMI
7 p.m. at Cameron Hall
TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)
Records: Wofford 15-8, 7-3 Southern Conference; VMI 6-17, 1-9
Notes: VMI is on a three-game skid that began with a 66-54 loss at Wofford on Jan. 22. … Defending SoCon champ Wofford is tied with UNC Greensboro for third place in the SoCon standings, with VMI next-to-last. … With Mike Young now steering Virginia Tech, Wofford's new coach is his former assistant Jay McAuley. … Wofford won 68-64 at North Carolina two months ago. … Wofford has beaten fellow SoCon powers UNC Greensboro (in double OT) and Furman and has lost at fellow SoCon power East Tennessee State. … Nathan Hoover averages 14.7 points for the Terriers, while Travis Evee is averaging 12.5 points for VMI.
