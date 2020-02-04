VMI logo

Wednesday

Wofford at VMI

7 p.m. at Cameron Hall

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: Wofford 15-8, 7-3 Southern Conference; VMI 6-17, 1-9

Notes: VMI is on a three-game skid that began with a 66-54 loss at Wofford on Jan. 22. … Defending SoCon champ Wofford is tied with UNC Greensboro for third place in the SoCon standings, with VMI next-to-last. … With Mike Young now steering Virginia Tech, Wofford's new coach is his former assistant Jay McAuley. … Wofford won 68-64 at North Carolina two months ago. … Wofford has beaten fellow SoCon powers UNC Greensboro (in double OT) and Furman and has lost at fellow SoCon power East Tennessee State. … Nathan Hoover averages 14.7 points for the Terriers, while Travis Evee is averaging 12.5 points for VMI.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

