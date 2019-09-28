LEXINGTON — Alex Ramsey’s exceptional performance wasn’t enough for a VMI victory.
The former Salem High School running back rushed for a career-high 207 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries Saturday, but Wofford beat VMI for the eighth consecutive time.
Wofford (2-2, 1-1), which has made the FCS playoffs the past three years, won 51-36 in a Southern Conference game at Foster Stadium.
“We knew it was going to be a physical game. We had to play physical and they definitely won the physical battle,” VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said.
VMI (2-3, 1-1) lost its second straight game.
The Keydets scored on their opening possession when Ramsey punched the ball in from the 1-yard line.
Wofford responded. Ryan Lovelace went untouched up the middle on a 37-yard run to tie the game at 7-7.
Then lightning struck.
The game went into a two-hour lightning delay with 9:27 left in the first quarter.
“I don’t think the lightning delay had anything to do with how we played,” Wachenheim said. “The way Wofford executed their offense had a lot to do with how the game went.”
When play finally resumed, the Keydets marched down the field and Grant Clemons (Lord Botetourt) nailed a 37-yard field goal to put VMI ahead 10-7.
On Wofford’s next possession, Luke Carter punted the ball away. But the Keydets committed a penalty while attempting to block the punt.
The penalty gave Wofford a first down. Joe Newman found D’mauriae VanCleave wide open for a 41-yard touchdown pass to give Wofford a 14-10 lead.
“I thought that gave them all the momentum when they got that call,” Wachenheim said.
The Terriers kept their foot on the gas.
Newman ran it in from the VMI 6-yard line to extend the lead.
Blake Morgan ran for another score and TJ Luther reeled in a 71-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 35-10 with 7:32 left in the second quarter.
Ramsey ran for two touchdowns later in the quarter, and VMI trailed 35-24 at halftime.
But Wofford led the entire second half. The Terriers kept VMI off the scoreboard until there was 1:54 left in the fourth quarter.
Newman threw for 142 yards and two TDs and ran for 97 yards and one TD. Wofford had 581 yards of total offense.
VMI’s Reece Udinski completed 25 of 38 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns. He has now thrown 217 passes this season without an interception, breaking a SoCon record formerly held by Furman’s Braniff Bonaventure, who threw 203 straight passes without a pick in 1996.
“It’s pleasing to me that VMI has such a prestigious record,” Wachenheim said.
Ramsey, a fourth-year junior, became the first Keydet to rush for more than 200 yards in a game since the late Tim Maypray did it in 2008.
Maypray, who was also a former VMI assistant coach, died in January.
“I always looked up to Coach Maypray,” Ramsey said. “He coached me for two years.”
