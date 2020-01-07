Men’s basketball
Wednesday
Western Carolina at VMI 7 p.m. at Cameron Hall
Internet: ESPN3 (ESPN.com)
Records: Western Carolina 10-3, 2-0 Southern Conference; VMI 5-11, 0-3 SoCon.
Notes: The Catamounts’ only losses have come at Georgia (91-72), at Florida State (79-74) and at Xavier (74-61). … VMI has beaten Western Carolina three straight times. … VMI is on a four-game slide. … Mason Faulkner is averaging 18.4 points for Western Carolina, while Carlos Dotson averages 13.0 points and 8.9 rebounds. … Travis Evee averages 13.4 points for the Keydets.
