LEXINGTON — Washington and Lee keeps on rolling.
And Ferrum continues to sputter.
The Generals won their fourth straight game Saturday, downing Ferrum 30-3 in an ODAC football game at Wilson Field.
"We're just playing really good football," W&L linebacker Will Corry said. "The offense has been phenomenal — throwing, running. Our defense has played lights out. It's just been a really, really fun four weeks of football."
The Generals (4-1, 3-0), who led 21-0 at halftime, have already matched the number of ODAC wins they recorded all of last season.
Ferrum (1-3, 0-2) lost its third straight game.
"It's what we do Monday through Friday that we've got to improve on," Ferrum coach Rob Grande said. "We've got to be cleaner in practice. The things you see on Saturday are happening Monday through Friday. So it's not a shock [on Saturday] when those things don't get fixed during the week. And that's my job, and I'm not doing a very good job of that right now."
Panthers quarterback Zack Clifford (Glenvar), who missed last weekend's loss to Randolph-Macon with a concussion, started Saturday.
But Ferrum running back Brian Mann (Giles), a 2018 second-team All-American, left Saturday's game in the second quarter with a knee injury.
Ferrum has not scored more than 12 points in any game of this skid.
"Injuries don't help. … That certainly plays a factor. But the next guy's got to come in and perform," Grande said. "We've got to look at everything, to be honest with you — schemes, calls, players."
The option-oriented Generals ran for 320 yards Saturday, but they also threw for 170 yards.
"We're really finding our identity on the offensive side, getting a lot of guys involved," W&L coach Garrett LeRose said.
Montgomery Owen had seven catches for 152 yards — the most receiving yards by a General in a game in 10 years. He had two touchdown catches.
W&L sophomore quarterback Jack Pollard made his third straight start in place of Drew Richardson, who suffered a sprained knee in a Sept. 14 win over Sewanee.
Pollard had completed seven of 10 passes for 196 yards in a Sept. 21 win over Guilford. He completed seven of nine passes for 244 yards last weekend at Hampden-Sydney.
On Saturday, Pollard completed five of seven passes for 97 yards and one TD.
"I definitely felt ready [when Richardson got hurt], especially after last year," said Pollard, who did not throw a pass in the two games in which he played last fall. "Learning the offense and learning the reads, that definitely helped."
W&L backup Trey Laughlin completed six of eight passes for 73 yards and one TD on Saturday.
The Generals have already thrown for more yards this year (758) than they did in either of the past two seasons.
"We're still going to be committed to our run game," LeRose said. "[But] the pass game is an element that I think everyone has to prepare for now."
W&L, which entered Saturday ranked 12th in Division III in rushing defense (49.2 ypg), held Ferrum to 50 yards on the ground.
"They didn't give us anything," Grande said.
Clifford completed 11 of 22 passes for 127 yards with one interception for Ferrum, which was 0-for-13 on third and fourth down combined.
Alex Wertz scored on a 7-yard run to give W&L a 7-0 lead with 9:58 left in the second quarter.
Later in the quarter, slotback Coby Kirkland took the pitch from Pollard and headed up the left sideline. At about the Ferrum 45-yard line, Kirkland turned toward the middle of the field and continued sprinting to the end zone for a 76-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 14-0.
"I just tried to get to the edge and run from there. [Then] I just cut back and tried to beat one guy," Kirkland said.
Late in the second quarter, Corry picked off a Clifford pass at the W&L 47 and returned it to the Ferrum 35.
Three plays later, Pollard found Owen in the right corner of the end zone for a 29-yard TD pass to give W&L a 21-0 cushion.
