LEXINGTON — The first year of Garrett LeRose's reign as Washington and Lee football coach did not meet the high expectations LeRose faced.
The Generals entered the 2018 season ranked No. 18 in Division III by the Street & Smith's preview magazine, and were tied with Randolph-Macon atop the ODAC's preseason coaches poll.
But W&L did not achieve its goal of a second straight ODAC crown. Although they had a winning overall record, the Generals lost their final three games last season to finish tied for fourth with a 3-4 league mark.
"You get teams that sometimes start talking about championships and week eight, nine, 10, 11 early in the season. And then when you get to those moments, you haven't focused on what the important markers along the way were," LeRose said. "That kind of snuck up on us a little bit last year because I think we came out of the gates pretty well, … but some of those missteps early in the season that we got away with, we didn't correct.
"That was a little bit of complacency from our program."
LeRose wants his charges to be more focused on football this season.
"There were a lot of small details that we lacked focus on and accountability with, and that's really been something that we've focused on throughout the offseason," LeRose said. "The guys … understanding what a priority our program is and when we don't prioritize football all the time how that can lead to some of the results we had last year.
"With the vibrant campus that we have, … you can be distracted. … This year, really trying to make sure the guys understand day in and day out what our time together is, … put some of those distractions on the side when it comes to your academic work. That's not to say that's not our priority, but during those two hours that we're on the field for practice, let's make sure that we're there and invested in those moments and not letting those outside distractions have us make mistakes in what we're working on."
W&L won the ODAC title in 2017 under former coach Scott Abell, who left after that season to take the reins at Davidson. LeRose was promoted to succeed Abell, who guided W&L to three ODAC crowns in his six years at the helm.
LeRose's team, which had a nonleague game cancelled because of Hurricane Florence, did finish 5-4 overall last year. It was W&L's fourth straight winning season.
The Generals, who return seven starters on offense and eight on defense, are hoping to do even better this year.
"We were playing a lot of hero ball [last year]," said junior running back Josh Breece, who earned All-ODAC second-team honors last fall. "We tried to make things happen that weren't there.
"We've focused a lot on fundamentals. … That eliminates a lot of the mindset issues we had."
The Generals will open the season Saturday against nonleague foe Dickinson. It will be the first of three straight home games for the Generals.
W&L has been picked to finish fifth out of nine teams in the ODAC's preseason coaches poll.
"The experience is there for us to be set up for a successful season," LeRose said.
Last year, the Generals ranked last in the ODAC in scoring offense (25 ppg) and total offense (341.1 ypg) with their run-heavy option attack.
"Our staff has done a really good job this offseason kind of looking at what defenses did differently to us last year compared to maybe our first 8-10 years running the offense and what are our best answers to that," LeRose said. "I don't think it's a system that's broken."
The Generals ranked fifth in Division III In rushing offense (296.0 ypg) last year, but that was W&L's worst average since 2009. It was a sharp decline from 2017, when W&L averaged 403.2 yards on the ground.
"People were scheming us better," said quarterback Drew Richardson, who ran for 330 yards last year. "We've been working on practicing against different looks, being prepared for anything that a team might throw at us."
Breece is back after rushing for 1,119 yards and nine touchdowns last year. Alex Wertz, who ran for 213 yards, will be Breece's backup.
The ground game will miss Collin Sherman, who ran for 388 yards as a senior last year.
W&L led the ODAC in scoring defense (24.7 ppg) last season.
"I don't see any reason for our defense to fall off from last year," said All-ODAC second-team linebacker Will Corry, who had a team-high 63 tackles last year. "We run to the ball pretty well. I think we're a pretty fast defense."
W&L will miss offensive tackle Mitch Hornsby and safety Thomas Freeland; both earned All-ODAC first-team honors as seniors. But All-ODAC first-team punter Bo Sheridan is back.
