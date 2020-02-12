The Washington and Lee men’s basketball had to play Wednesday without the second-leading scorer in the ODAC.
The Generals still won — in decisive fashion.
W&L squashed Roanoke 71-50 at the Cregger Center in Salem to extend its winning streak to eight games.
The Generals (18-4, 10-3) were minus junior forward William Brueggeman, who averages a team-high 18.3 points. Brueggeman, who was sick, missed his first game of the season.
But the Generals still had too much firepower for Roanoke. They led by as many as 26 points in the second half.
“We’ve got a ton of talent,” said W&L center Curtis Mitchell, a 6-foot-8 junior who scored nine points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked five shots. “[Brueggeman] has been scoring a bunch of points, but everyone’s been doing well.
“Coming into this game, we looked at each other and said, ‘Everyone’s just got to step up.’”
Reserve forward Robert DiSibio, a 6-5 freshman who entered the game averaging just 1.9 points, scored a game-high 16 points for W&L. His previous career high was six points.
“We were without Bruegs today, so I just knew it was my opportunity to step up,” DiSibio said. “I just did that to the best of my ability. I ran the floor well and a bunch of guys were feeding me for easy buckets.”
DiSibio is from Sandy Hook, Connecticut. He graduated from Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 26 people were shot to death in 2012. DiSibio was in sixth grade at that time, so he was no longer a student at that school when the mass shooting took place.
W&L freshman Richie Manigault chipped in 10 points Wednesday.
The victory tied for W&L’s third-most lopsided win in the 90-game history of the series, trailing only a pair of 22-point victories.
“Our defense was really connected,” W&L coach Chris McHugh said. “Offensively, we trusted each other and got good looks inside-out. We played a really complete, start-to-finish game.
“Our defense carried us. We protected the rim great. I thought we stopped the drive.”
Roanoke’s 50 points were the fewest the Generals have allowed to a foe in McHugh’s three seasons at W&L
“We just had breakdowns on both ends for whatever the reasons were, if we weren’t as prepared as we needed to be on my end or if it was just a matter of we just let things start to build and it became an avalanche when we couldn’t get things going on offense,” Roanoke coach Clay Nunley said
The Generals led the entire second half.
W&L has not lost since a Jan. 11 defeat at Virginia Wesleyan. The eight-game winning streak is W&L’s longest since a nine-game streak in the 1988-89 season.
Brueggeman is expected to return to action when the third-place Generals visit first-place Randolph-Macon (21-1, 13-0) on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets, who are ranked No. 3 in the D3hoops.com poll, beat W&L 79-68 three months ago.
“They got us earlier in the year when we were still searching for our identity,” Mitchell said. “Now we’re really grooving, really moving the ball, playing great defense. I’m really excited for this matchup.”
The Generals’ winning streak includes two victories over Roanoke (13-9, 7-6). W&L beat Roanoke 70-64 in Lexington last month.
“We were more assertive and aggressive [in the first meeting],” Nunley said. “From the start [this time], they were the ones that were taking the fight to us.”
This is the first time in five years that W&L has beaten Roanoke twice in one season.
Roanoke shot just 31.6% from the field, including 15.8% (3 of 19) from 3-point range.
“They do a lot of switching, and you can’t let that get you stagnant. … We got passive and stagnant,” Nunley said. “And then when we started missing some shots, I thought we got tentative. And then we’d go to the other extreme and we would press on offense and maybe force some plays.”
Tripp Greene had 14 points for Roanoke.
Leading 18-16, W&L went on a 17-3 run to build a 35-19 cushion with 2:46 left in the first half.
