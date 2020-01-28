VMI logo

The VMI football team will host Princeton on Sept. 19 in the first ever meeting between the programs.

It will be the first time VMI has faced an Ivy League football team since a 1939 game at Columbia.

VMI will conclude the home-and-home series by visiting Princeton in 2024.

VMI announced its 2020 football schedule Tuesday. The other nonleague games will be a Sept. 5 visit to Robert Morris (which lost at VMI last fall) and the previously announced game at Virginia on Sept. 12.

The Keydets' Southern Conference home games will be against Furman, East Tennessee State, The Citadel and Mercer.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

