The VMI football team will host Princeton on Sept. 19 in the first ever meeting between the programs.
It will be the first time VMI has faced an Ivy League football team since a 1939 game at Columbia.
VMI will conclude the home-and-home series by visiting Princeton in 2024.
VMI announced its 2020 football schedule Tuesday. The other nonleague games will be a Sept. 5 visit to Robert Morris (which lost at VMI last fall) and the previously announced game at Virginia on Sept. 12.
The Keydets' Southern Conference home games will be against Furman, East Tennessee State, The Citadel and Mercer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.