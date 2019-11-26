VMI’s Scott Wachenheim entered the football season on the hot seat.
He ended it as the Southern Conference coach of the year.
Wachenheim was voted the league’s coach of the year by his peers Tuesday after steering the Keydets to a record of 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the SoCon.
VMI finished with its most overall wins since going 6-6 in 2003 and its most victories in any league since going 4-1 in the SoCon 40 years ago.
It was a stunning turnaround for a team that went 0-11 in 2017 and 1-10 last year.
“I’m just very proud of this football team,” Wachenheim said after the Keydets beat Chattanooga in last weekend’s season finale. “We’re gritty.
“They were true brothers who uplifted each other. It’s just special to coach a team like this.”
Also Tuesday, the league’s coaches named VMI running back Alex Ramsey (Salem), receiver Jakob Herres and defensive back A.J. Smith to the All-SoCon first team.
Wachenheim became the first VMI football coach to be named the SoCon coach of the year since Cal McCombs in 2002.
This was the fifth and final season of Wachenheim’s contract. He has led VMI to 11 overall wins during his five-year reign. VMI has not yet announced an extension for him, but athletic director Dave Diles said last Saturday before the team beat Chattanooga that he is looking forward to Wachenheim’s continued leadership.
The Keydets won at East Tennessee State in September to snap a streak of 27 straight losses to Division I foes and a string of 22 straight Southern Conference defeats.
The Keydets’ four league wins included two overtime victories and the program’s first win over rival The Citadel since 2002.
VMI was picked last in the SoCon’s preseason coaches poll but tied for fourth place in the standings.
Two of VMI’s seven overall losses were to FBS foes — a questionable scheduling decision for a school that has not had a winning season since 1981.
Ramsey rushed for a league-high 1,322 yards — the fourth-best single-season total in VMI history. He broke the school record for the most rushing touchdown (22) in a season. He shares the FCS lead in rushing TDs.
Herres led the league in catches (72), receiving yards (1,091) and TD catches (eight).
Smith had 67 tackles and three interceptions. He missed the season finale with a leg injury
The coaches named VMI quarterback Reece Udinski to the All-SoCon second team.
Udinski broke his own VMI single-season record with a league-high 3,276 passing yards. He also broke the VMI single-season marks for total offense (league-high 3,155 yards), completion percentage (63.9 percent) and 200-yard passing games (11). His league-high 19 TD passes were good for second place on that VMI single-season list.
Udinski completed his first 368 passes of the season without throwing an interception, breaking the FCS single-season and career marks for the most consecutive passes without being intercepted.
The coaches named receiver Leroy Thomas (Patrick Henry) and defensive back Aljareek Malry to the all-freshman team.
Thomas, who missed the final two games with a knee injury, had 54 catches for 594 yards and three TDs. Malry had 62 tackles.
In separate balloting, league media members handed out their own awards Tuesday.
Ramsey, Herres and Smith made the media’s All-SoCon first team.
Udinski was joined on the media’s All-SoCon second team by offensive lineman Josh Andre and defensive lineman Jarrod Richmond (70 tackles and three fumble recoveries).
Thomas and Malry made the media’s all-freshman team.
Both the coaches and the media named Wofford quarterback Joe Newman the league offensive player of the year and The Citadel linebacker Willie Eubanks the defensive player of the year.
Media members chose Josh Conklin of SoCon champ Wofford as coach of the year.
