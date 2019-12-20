VMI running back Alex Ramsey (Salem) was named a second-team FCS All-American by the American Football Coaches Association on Friday.
He became the first Keydet to make the coaches' All-America team since Thomas Haskins in 1996.
It was the third time this week he made one of the major FCS All-America teams. He had previously been named a second-team All-American by STATS, which puts out the FCS Top 25 media poll, and by The Associated Press.
Ramsey ranks seventh in the FCS in rushing yards with 1,326 — the fourth-best single-season total in VMI history. The fourth-year junior is tied for the FCS lead in touchdown runs (22).
He helped VMI record its most overall wins (five) since 2003.
Ramsey, who plans to graduate in May, entered the transfer portal after the season. He hopes to join a new team as a graduate transfer.
"Wanted to try something new for grad school and a shot of playing professionally," Ramsey told The Roanoke Times on Friday. "Nothing against my coaches or teammates. Loved playing for the coaches.
"And another year with [quarterback] Reece [Udinski], I know we could do some things way bigger than even last year. But I had to make a decision for what I want in the long run."
James Madison became the first school to ever put four players on the coaches' All-America first team.
JMU's representatives were defensive end Ron’Dell Carter, offensive tackle Liam Fornadel, quarterback Ben DiNucci and return man D’Angelo Amos.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.