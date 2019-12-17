VMI running back Alex Ramsey was named a second-team FCS All-American by the Associated Press on Tuesday.
But the Salem High School graduate hopes to be earning honors for some other college next season.
VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said Tuesday that the fourth-year junior entered the transfer portal shortly after the Keydets' season ended.
Ramsey ranks seventh in the FCS in rushing yards with 1,326 — the fourth-best single-season total in VMI history. He is tied for second in the FCS with a school-record 22 touchdown runs.
He became the first Keydet to make one of the major FCS All-America teams in 17 years.
"I just can't be more proud of the young man because it was touch and go here at the Institute for awhile and then he fought through with flying colors," Wachenheim said.
"All my players are like sons to me, but Alex is a little bit extra special for me because of what we have gone through together. … We love each other."
Nevertheless, Ramsey is looking to join a new school as a graduate transfer. As a graduate transfer, he would have immediate eligibility for the 2020 season.
"I would think FBS [is his goal]. Everybody wants to go to the highest level," Wachenheim said.
Wachenheim had said during the week of VMI's Nov. 23 season finale that Ramsey had not yet decided whether to graduate from VMI in May and transfer or to hold off graduating and return to VMI for one final season.
VMI does not have a graduate school. There were only two fifth-year seniors on the squad this season.
Wachenheim said the door is open for Ramsey to remain with the Keydets if he does not find a new school.
"I told him, 'Alex, if you don't get something you want and you want to slow down graduation and get a minor while you're here, come on back for a fifth year,’" Wachenheim said.
"Most people right now in the transfer market are looking for guys to come … in January and be ready for spring ball, where Alex is going to be here till June. So his interests [from schools] might heat up after spring ball, if … maybe somebody decides to transfer after spring ball."
Ramsey piled up 1,649 all-purpose yards this year, good for sixth place on VMI's single-season list.
He was a big reason VMI recorded its most overall wins (five) since 2003 and its most league wins (four) since 1979.
Ramsey had 266 carries this year — way up from 65 last fall, when he ran for 318 yards as a backup.
He was a standout fullback and linebacker at Salem High School.
"He's a young man that I knew about when I was at the University of Virginia [as an assistant]," said Wachenheim, who recently concluded his fifth season at VMI. "I saw him play in the state playoffs. He really impressed me. … I was bringing him back to our [UVa] running back coach and head coach to look at, just because he was such a physically imposing player in high school.
"Then I got the job here at VMI and Alex was available.
"He got here and the Rat Line was tough, but he fought through it and learned a lot about himself. Then he didn't have the huge success I thought he would have immediately on the football field — it took awhile. This year he just came on like gangbusters."
Ramsey was not the only player from a Virginia college to earn FCS All-America honors from the Associated Press on Tuesday.
James Madison, which will play in the FCS semifinals Saturday, had a school-record six players earn AP honors Tuesday — the most of any team in the FCS this year.
JMU defensive end Ron’Dell Carter, who has 25 tackles for loss and 11 1/2 sacks, made the first team.
The Dukes were represented on the second team by offensive lineman Liam Fornadel, defensive end John Daka (26 1/2 tackles for loss, 16 1/2 sacks) and linebacker Dimitri Holloway (111 tackles).
Place-kicker Ethan Ratke (22 field goals) and safety Adam Smith (six interceptions) made the third team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.