Scott Wachenheim's contract is no longer about to expire.
VMI announced Tuesday that the football coach has received a three-year contract extension through the 2022 season.
"I'm very appreciative of the opportunity to stay," Wachenheim said in a phone interview. "This is a great place.
"Very excited about the opportunities to go compete next year, with [quarterback] Reece Udinski coming back to lead the offense and a good foundation on offense and defense. We have a good chance to be very competitive once again next year."
Wachenheim's original five-year contract was set to expire at the end of this month.
An extension was expected. Wachenheim was voted the Southern Conference's coach of the year by his peers after steering the Keydets to a surprising record of 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the SoCon.
The announcement of the extension was made one day before the early signing period for college football recruits begins.
"This will help us moving forward with the young men, knowing who their head football coach is going to be," Wachenheim said.
"Three years is great. I think it's a great commitment. … I'm excited to serve those three years and more."
Wachenheim will have a $200,000 base salary in his new contract, according to the school. His annual salary was $135,000 in his old contract.
He entered the fifth and final year of his old contract on the hot seat, with VMI having gone winless in 2010 and having recorded just one victory in 2011.
But Wachenheim steered the Keydets, who have not had a winning season since 1981, to a stunning turnaround.
VMI finished with its most overall wins since going 6-6 in 2003 and its most victories in any league since going 4-1 in the SoCon 40 years ago.
"I always tried to look at this season completely in a positive manner, but like everybody else, you look [and think], 'OK, what if it doesn't go well? What if you don't win those close games?’" Wachenheim said. "I just didn't spend a whole lot of time thinking about it. My faith is very strong. … I knew that there was a plan for me regardless of how this season went."
The Keydets won at East Tennessee State in September to snap a streak of 27 straight losses to Division I foes and a string of 22 straight SoCon defeats.
The team's four league wins included three victories by single digits — two of them in overtime. VMI also beat The Citadel, snapping a 12-game losing streak in that rivalry.
Wachenheim finished eighth in the voting for the Eddie Robinson Award, which goes to the FCS coach of the year.
"I wasn't any better a coach this year," said Wachenheim, who is 11-45 at the helm of the Keydets. "We found a way to win some close games.
"When I first took the job, … I urged the fans to be patient, that this was going to take five to six years to build and turn around."
Wachenheim said athletic director Dave Diles approached him in the days leading up to a Nov. 2 game with Western Carolina to tell him the school wanted to bring him back. VMI was 4-4 overall and 3-2 in the SoCon at that point.
VMI beat Chattanooga 31-24 in its Nov. 23 season finale, snapping a four-game losing streak. Diles said in a pregame interview that he was looking forward to Wachenheim’s continued leadership.
Why did the extension talks take until mid-December?
"During the season, I was focused on coaching football and I wanted to continue to do so," Wachenheim said. "After the season, we went right into recruiting. We had meetings, but then I'd be on the road recruiting.
"It's the day before signing day — it's perfect timing. I'm the first one in this year's class to sign."
Diles declined an interview request Tuesday. But in a VMI news release about the extension, Diles said, "We’re clearly pleased with the advancement of the football program and look forward to continued progress."
VMI was picked last in the SoCon’s preseason coaches poll but tied for fourth place in the standings.
Two of VMI’s seven overall losses this year were to FBS foes — a questionable scheduling decision for the school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.