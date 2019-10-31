LEXINGTON — Zilch.
Zip.
Nada.
That's how many interceptions VMI quarterback Reece Udinski has thrown this year.
Udinski has thrown 344 passes this season and has yet to be picked off. The junior has broken the 20-year-old FCS single-season and career records for the most consecutive passes thrown without an interception.
"After every game, knowing that I did protect the football is a good feeling," Udinski said this week.
"I definitely didn't expect this to happen, but I knew that I was capable of doing it [because of] … the hard work me and my teammates and the coaching staff put in altogether in the offseason. … Chemistry with the receivers, [from] throwing to them in the offseason, and then film work with the coaching staff."
Former Portland State QB Jimmy Blanchard owned the old FCS records. In an 11-game stretch during the 1999 season, Blanchard threw 342 consecutive passes without being intercepted.
Udinski eclipsed Blanchard in a loss at Mercer two weeks ago; VMI was idle last week.
"That's just an outstanding accomplishment," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said. "If you had told me I had to bet the over-under on that, I definitely would have bet the under coming into the season."
The final pass Udinski threw last year — in a lopsided loss at Old Dominion — was intercepted.
It was the 16th time he was picked off last fall.
But Udinski is now in his second season operating VMI's pass-happy Air Raid offense.
"Understanding the offense as a whole was my goal [this year]. I thought that if I understood the offense better, then I wouldn't throw as many interceptions," he said. "Obviously, it's been working out.
"Knowing where guys will be at certain times, knowing when to force it and when not to. Throwing the ball away is definitely something that all quarterbacks have to do at certain times because not every play's going to work. If it's first and 10, there's nothing wrong with it being second and 10 rather throwing an interception.
"You've got to know when to risk it and when not to. There could be plays where my No. 1 read is covered, and instead of throwing it to to my No. 1 read, I'll just get off him and go to my second or my third."
Udinski has completed 218 of his 344 passes for 2,314 yards and 14 touchdowns this year. He ranks 10th in the FCS in passing yards and third in completions per game (27.25).
Thanks in part to Udinski, the Keydets are 4-4 overall and 3-2 in Southern Conference play. The four overall wins are the most VMI has recorded in a season in 11 years, while the three SoCon wins are the most VMI has enjoyed in any league in 17 years.
To Udinski, that's even better than a spot in the record book.
"I'm more focused on winning than records," Udinski said. "Hopefully I can keep not throwing interceptions because it helps our team have a chance to win."
The 6-foot-4, 224-pound Udinski will try to extend his streak Saturday against visiting Western Carolina (1-7, 0-5), which has beaten VMI 16 straight times.
Udinski threw for 4,119 yards as a senior at North Wales High School in Pennsylvania, earning all-state honors. He also played baseball and lacrosse in high school.
His only scholarship offers were from VMI and fellow FCS member St. Francis (Pennsylvania).
VMI did not make him an offer until December of his senior year.
"We had some guys that the quarterback coach at that time had ranked higher than Reece on the [recruiting] board," Wachenheim said. "[But] we had had some guys that committed to other places.
"So I watched him [on film], and I thought … he was a leader. I thought he was an accurate passer. I thought he was an adequate athlete."
Udinski verbally committed to the Keydets about a week after getting the offer and visiting the campus.
"I hadn't heard of VMI, being from up north," he said.
Wachenheim wanted to make Udinski the starting QB for the 2017 season opener, but some of his assistants at the time felt the true freshman was not ready.
So Udinski saw action off the bench that season. Finally, for the season finale against Wofford, Wachenheim made him the starter.
VMI lost the game, but Udinski passed his audition. He has started ever since.
For Udinski's freshman year, Wachenheim had switched from a no-huddle attack to a conservative, ball-control offense. But the Keydets averaged just 8.0 points and finished 0-11 in 2017.
Wachenheim hired offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Sheppard after that season. Sheppard installed the up-tempo Air Raid offense.
"[Sheppard] definitely has brought some energy to this team that was much needed," Udinski said. "The offensive firepower that he brings is just awesome."
VMI averaged 23.4 points last year. Udinski broke the school single-season records for passing yards (3,082), completions (302) and attempts (523), and tied the school single-season mark for touchdown passes (20).
But VMI finished 1-10.
This season, VMI is averaging 34.6 points.
Udinski has completed 63.4 percent of his passes, up from 57.7 percent last year.
"He's bigger, he's stronger, he's more mature," Wachenheim said. "He understands the offense better. Our offensive line, … they're protecting him better, they're allowing us to run the football better.
"When you can run the ball, it condenses the box a little bit more, it brings more people to the party, so it opens up some throwing lanes for him.
"And I think Reece understands that 'Hey, we're going to throw the ball a bunch, I don't have to force it in there. I can just wait for the next pass.’"
Thanks in part to Udinski's lack of interceptions, VMI leads the SoCon in turnover margin — having forced nine more turnovers (15) than it has committed (six).
"My goal every game is not to just not throw an interception," Udinski said. "I just want to play my best."
