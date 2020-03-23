VMI announced Monday it has promoted Max Watson from assistant coach to head coach.
He replaces Charlie Hubbard, who stepped down earlier this month to become an assistant at James Madison.
Watson was a VMI assistant last fall, when the Keydets won just one game.
Watson was the boys soccer coach at Mountain View High School last spring, leading his team to a state tournament berth. He was named the Region 5D coach of the year.
He was an assistant at his alma mater, Mary Washington, from 2015-18.
