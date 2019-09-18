Two years ago, the VMI football team lost 23-0 at Robert Morris en route to a winless season.
But VMI enters Saturday's rematch coming off back-to-back victories. The Keydets (2-1), who have not enjoyed a winning season since 1981, are seeking their first three-game winning streak since the 2002 season.
"The culture that you try to establish with the team when you first get there, I think it takes a long time," VMI fifth-year coach Scott Wachenheim said Wednesday in a phone interview. "Especially at a school such as Virginia Military Institute, it takes a long time to change the culture of the football team.
"I think we have the right infusion of young men on this team."
The Keydets are coming off a 31-24 overtime win at 2018 FCS playoff participant East Tennessee State. They had lost 27 straight games to Division I foes, including 22 straight Southern Conference games.
ETSU scored with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter to grab a 17-14 lead, but VMI answered with a touchdown to regain the lead. ETSU scored another touchdown to take the lead back with 5:54 to go in the fourth. But after the Buccaneers missed a field goal with 2:27 remaining, VMI made a field goal to tie the game at 24 with 10 seconds left in regulation.
"Our team showed great resilience that VMI teams in the past hadn't showed," said Wachenheim, whose team won just one game last fall.
VMI is much different offensively than when it lost at nonleague foe Robert Morris two years ago. The Keydets averaged just 8.0 points during that 0-11 season, which was Wachenheim's third year at VMI.
"In Year 3, we lost a lot of players," Wachenheim said. "We made a conscious decision to try and be more conservative on offense and keep our defense off the field. … [But] we weren't good enough running the football to make it happen.
"After learning that lesson — a difficult lesson, based on the record — I learned we were much more effective playing in a high-tempo offense, … throwing the ball and spreading people out."
This is VMI's second year operating the pass-happy, up-tempo Air Raid attack. VMI averaged 23.4 points last year and is averaging 37.0 points this year.
VMI ran 94 offensive plays last weekend to SoCon rival ETSU's 68.
"Playing fast helps us. Snapping more plays helps us," Wachenheim said. "When the opposing defense gets tired, … we execute at a higher level."
VMI junior Reece Udinski, who did not play in the loss at Robert Morris two years ago, is in his second season as the Keydets' starting quarterback.
Udinkski, who threw 16 interceptions last year, has not thrown any this year. He completed 38 of 64 passes for 281 yards and two TDs with no interceptions last week, including a 21-yard TD pass to Javeon Lara in OT.
"He's got a better understanding of the offense," Wachenheim said of Udinski. "The touchdown in overtime is an unbelievable play by him. … Reece gets off his primary read … because he knew he didn't have time to wait for him to get open and throws it to the one-on-one guy, Javeon Lara."
VMI opened this season with a 56-17 loss at FBS member Marshall and squashed Division II member Mars Hill 63-21 two weeks ago.
The Keydets allowed an average of 48.2 points last year.
The Buccaneers' 24 points last weekend were the fewest that VMI defensive coordinator Tom Clark's unit has allowed to an FCS foe since a 24-6 loss at ETSU in November 2017.
Teams that run fast-paced offenses are sometimes plagued by defenses that grow weary in the fourth quarter from being on the field so much.
"We fell in that trap [last year] a little," Wachenheim said. "That's why Coach Clark and I got together in the offseason and said, 'Hey, we need to be more proactive on defense … to fit our offensive style so that our defense isn't on the field as many plays. … Play more fronts. Play more coverages. Have more, different pressures.’
"If you play one defense, people know what you're going to line up in. They can attack it easier."
VMI's next foe is still looking for its first win of the year.
The Colonials from Moon Township, Pennsylvania, are 0-3 this season, including a loss to Division II member Kentucky State.
FCS member Robert Morris funds only about 40 football scholarships, while VMI passed out 61 football grants this year. Robert Morris belongs to the Northeast Conference, which limits its members to 45 football grants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.