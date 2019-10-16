LEXINGTON — Team Turnaround is having a fun fall.
Winning is not usually synonymous with the VMI football team, but the Keydets have been one of the biggest surprises in FCS football this year.
The Keydets are 4-3 overall — matching the number of wins they recorded the past three years combined. This is the latest VMI has been over .500 in a season since 2003.
"I'm at a loss for words," said fourth-year linebacker Elliott Brewster, a Pulaski County graduate. "It's been a great season.
"We were [3-8] my freshman year, [0-11] my sophomore year, 1-10 last year. … It's a crazy turnaround to be a part of.
"Going from [last year] where you win one Division II game and then don't win another D-I game, … it's hard to come back in in the offseason. It's hard to put in the work over the summer. Especially for three years now, just losing and losing and losing. It's hard to come back and still have the hunger. So now that we're winning, it's a completely different feeling."
The four wins are the most VMI has earned since going 4-7 in 2008.
"We never won and then out of nowhere, we're winning," said senior place-kicker Grant Clemons, a Lord Botetourt graduate. "We've got blood in our mouths and we don't want to lose — we've got a taste for victory.
"It's kind of hard to believe because we're the team that's currently, still marching towards making history. It's awesome."
Since recording back-to-back 6-6 seasons in 2002 and 2003, the Keydets have suffered 15 straight losing seasons
VMI has not enjoyed a winning season since 1981.
"We know we're at a downfall from the start because of the school we go to. So getting your hopes up is not something that we're trained to do," Clemons said. "So is it different? Oh my gosh, 100 percent.
"I'll remember this season and the games for the rest of my life."
The third-place Keydets are 3-1 in Southern Conference play, matching the number of SoCon wins the team has recorded the past five years combined. The three victories are the most VMI has had in any league since going 3-5 in SoCon play in 2002.
The Keydets, who are coming off back-to-back wins, have become the Big Men On Campus.
"We have a lot more support now," said fourth-year junior running back Alex Ramsey, a Salem graduate. "Everyone's saying 'Good game’ and stuff. We weren't really hearing that much in previous years."
The VMI administration has rewarded the entire student body with privileges after the recent wins, such as getting to sleep past 6:30 a.m.; not having to make the bed and put it away; getting to miss morning formation; and being allowed to leave campus for additional weekends.
"It's another incentive to keep winning, to keep getting privileges," junior quarterback Reece Udinski said.
If VMI wins at Mercer (2-4, 1-2) on Saturday, it will own four SoCon wins for the first time in 40 years.
Last year, four of VMI's eight SoCon losses were by seven points or less. This season, two of VMI's SoCon wins have come in overtime.
"This year, we're winning those close games," Udinski said. "It's just the experience level and maturity that we have this year that we didn't have last year."
VMI, operating the Air Raid offense for the second straight year, is averaging 35.7 points — up from 23.4 points per game last year.
After throwing 16 interceptions last year, Udinski has not thrown a single one this year. He has completed a league-record 298 straight passes without an interception.
"I just understand the offense a lot better, and that's helping me prevent mistakes," said Udinski, who ranks seventh in the FCS with 2,051 passing yards. "I know when to throw the ball away, when to force it."
The Keydets averaged just 62.5 yards rushing last fall. But this year, VMI has a credible ground game to go with its aerial attack.
"Last year we had teams that would just drop back and defend the pass game, but now this year they have to choose between the running game and the pass game," Udinski said.
Ramsey leads the FCS in rushing yards (810) and touchdown runs (15, two shy of tying the VMI single-season mark).
He ran for a school-record six touchdowns in last weekend's 48-41 overtime win over Samford, earning FCS national offensive player of the week honors.
"I'm receiving texts from over 20 alumni, congratulating us and saying how proud they are of us sort of turning things around," Ramsey said.
Brewster has recorded a team-high 56 tackles for a defense that is allowing an average of 35 points — down from last year's average of 48.2 points.
This year, when VMI players are asked for their highlight of the season, they actually have choices to ponder.
•There's the 31-24 overtime win at East Tennessee State on Sept. 14. That snapped a streak of 27 straight losses to Division I foes, including 22 straight losses to SoCon teams.
"The ETSU win was the biggest one just because that was the start of everything, the start of what we knew we could do," Ramsey said. "It's cool how you can see how one ETSU [game] can turn into everyone's confident."
•VMI won 34-21 at The Citadel two weekends ago, ending the Keydets' 12-game losing streak in the rivalry. VMI brought the Silver Shako trophy back to campus for the first time since 2002.
"Definitely The Citadel — the trophy, beating the rivals in their house," Brewster said.
•And there's last weekend's victory over Samford, which had won the previous six meetings in the series.
Clemons kicked a career-long 56-yard field goal on the final play of regulation to force overtime.
"That kick [was the highlight] because a lot rode on the line," Clemons said. "I've never felt anything like that in my life."
VMI coach Scott Wachenheim's team popped up in the "also receiving votes" category of the FCS polls this week for the first time since 2002.
After visiting Mercer on Saturday, VMI will be off the following Saturday before hosting Western Carolina (1-5, 0-3) on Nov. 2. Wins over Mercer and Western Carolina would assure VMI of finishing no worse than 6-6.
VMI still has to visit Furman (4-2, 3-0), which is the only SoCon team ranked in the Top 25 of the FCS polls. That game looms on Nov. 9.
The Keydets, who opened the season with a loss at FBS member Marshall, have one more FBS team on the schedule. VMI will visit Army (3-3) on Nov. 16.
But even if VMI wins just two of its next four games, it would be 6-5 entering the Nov. 23 finale against Chattanooga (3-3, 2-0) — with a winning season on the line.
"We're still on track for a lot more SoCon victories," Ramsey said. "I'm really hopeful going into the rest of our season."
