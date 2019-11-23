LEXINGTON — Defensive end Jarrod Richmond is glad he returned to VMI for one final football season.
Richmond, one of only two fifth-year seniors on the Keydets, scored on a fumble return on a rainy Saturday afternoon to help VMI fend off Chattanooga 31-24 and cap off a memorable season.
The Keydets, who snapped a four-game losing streak, finished with a 5-7 overall mark — their most wins since going 6-6 in 2003.
VMI, which did not win a single conference game in either of the past two years, finished 4-4 in SoCon play this year — its most victories in any league since going 4-1 in the SoCon in 1979.
All those wins have made it a meaningful season for Richmond. He could have graduated last May, but he held off so he could return for his final season of eligibility.
“After last season, I just knew it was going to be a special team coming back,” said Richmond, whose team lost four SoCon games by single digits last fall. “The culture was changing. People started to believe we could do this.
“It makes it worth it, coming back.
“I’ll never forget this. I’ll remember it as the greatest season of my life.”
Jubilant VMI players hugged each other on the sideline in the waning minutes of Saturday’s game.
Riuq Trotman, the only other fifth-year senior on the team, hugged coach Scott Wachenheim at game’s end.
“I’m just very proud of this football team,” Wachenheim said later. “They never lost faith in each other.
“It’s not the easiest place to prepare to be a great football team here. … These guys found a way.”
The Keydets finished 1-10 last year and 0-11 two years ago.
Saturday was also the final game for Liberty High School graduate Devin Carper, a fourth-year junior linebacker who plans to graduate from VMI in May and join the U.S. Army.
“It’s a good way to go out,” Carper said of the win.
Carper blocked a punt Saturday, with teammate Carter Johnson picking up the ball and scoring a touchdown.
Have VMI’s wins this year sunk in to Carper?
“It’s sunk in, because I know what the last few years have felt like,” Carper said. “So it’s definitely sunk into my mind.”
VMI’s four league wins this year included two overtime victories, as well as the team’s first victory over rival The Citadel since 2002.
The 5-7 overall mark included two losses to FBS foes — an unfortunate scheduling decision for a school that has not enjoyed a winning season since 1981.
“I’ll remember this team, how hard they fought,” Wachenheim said. “And the coaches sticking together. … When you go 1-10 and 0-11 and replace seven coaches and have a four-game losing streak, there’s a lot of staffs that don’t stay together like ours did.”
This was the fifth and final season of Wachenehim’s contract; he has won 11 games at the school. VMI has not yet announced an extension for him. But athletic director Dave Diles said Saturday before the game that he is looking forward to Wachenheim’s continued leadership.
The Mocs (6-6, 5-3) had beaten VMI the past five years.
VMI quarterback Reece Udinski threw for 214 yards and two TDs with two interceptions. Jakob Herres had eight catches for 153 yards and two TDs.
Early in the second quarter, VMI’s Connor Riddle recovered a fumble by Mocs QB Nick Tiano at the VMI 12. Seven plays later, Udinski teamed with Herres on a 13-yard TD pass to tie the game at 10.
The Mocs wanted to punt at the end of their next series, but the snap was bad and the ball sailed over punter Gabe Boring’s head.
Boring picked the ball up and got a punt off, but Carper blocked it. Johnson picked the ball up at the Mocs’ 2-yard line and scored to give VMI a 17-10 lead with 10:07 left in the second quarter.
Udinski teamed with Herres on a 54-yard catch-and-run to extend the lead to 24-10 early in the third.
Later in the third, Ryan Clark forced a fumble by Mocs running back Jonathan Stovall. Richmond scooped up the ball and ran 64 yards to the end zone for a 31-10 lead.
“I picked it up and started running as fast as I could. I kind of ran out of gas at the end,” Richmond said.
The Mocs later cut the lead to 31-24 on an 8-yard touchdown run by Tiano with 4:43 left in the game. But they never got the ball back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.