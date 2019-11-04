LEXINGTON — The transfer portal was not kind to the VMI basketball program this year.
Five players transferred from VMI in the offseason, including Southern Conference scoring leader Bubba Parham.
"It's been tough," said VMI coach Dan Earl, whose team opens the season Tuesday at East Carolina. "You hit the spring and you feel good about everybody coming back and making progress and then you're scrambling around, trying to find additional recruits.
"But with that said, I'm excited about our team. We've got a decent amount of [players] back.
"If we had everybody back, I think we could take a big step forward. … We got thrown a little curveball with some transfers."
VMI went just 11-21 overall and 4-14 in the arduous Southern Conference last season — and that was with Parham averaging 21.4 points and leading the squad in assists (112) and 3-pointers (116).
Parham, who made the All-SoCon second team as a sophomore last year, transferred to Georgia Tech. He received an NCAA waiver so he can play this season for his new team without having to sit out a year.
Parham is from the Atlanta suburb of Snellville, Georgia. His former high school coach, Daniel Bowles, has said there were some family medical issues that made Parham want to transfer.
"We talked to him quite a bit about the advantages of being here, … but I understand his family situation and being closer to home," Earl said.
With the loss of Parham, don't expect VMI to boast the SoCon's top scorer again this season.
"I don't see one guy as 'He's going to be the next guy scoring 20-odd points.’ I think it will be by committee a little bit more," Earl said. "We do lose some firepower, no doubt, but I think with the ball movement and trying to get good shots and the guys knowing the program, I think there's good days ahead."
VMI will again use a motion offense and launch plenty of 3-pointers.
"[Parham] was able to create for himself as well as others, so I think we'll have to stay more in the framework of our offense to make sure the flow is there, get an inside-outside game going on," returning starter Garrett Gilkeson said.
Sarju Patel, who is from Daleville, also exited. He averaged 10.2 points as a sophomore.
"That one hurt as much as anything," Earl said. "You go through some of the growing pains with him and you're hoping as a junior and senior he could be a pretty good player."
Patel transferred to Cornell — where Earl's brother Brian is the head coach.
Once Dan Earl was certain Patel would not be changing his mind about leaving VMI, he vouched for Patel with his brother.
Jordan Ratliffe, who also could have helped VMI this season, transferred to Division II member UNC Pembroke. He missed last season with a torn ACL.
Austin Vereen, who missed last season with a wrist injury, joined West Coast Conference member Pacific as a graduate transfer. VMI does not have a graduate school.
Rafael Jenkins, who also did not play last season because of injury reasons, transferred to a junior college in Alabama.
VMI, which has been picked last in both the SoCon's preseason coaches poll and media poll, does welcome back three starters.
Gilkeson, who averaged 10.9 points and 6.2 rebounds as a junior last year, might stay at forward or could see more action at guard this season.
Guard Myles Lewis is back after averaging 10.5 points as a sophomore last year.
Sophomore starting center Jake Stephens (7.0 ppg) also returns, although senior Tyler Creammer (5.5 ppg) will also see time at center.
Greg Parham (no relation to Bubba) will take over at point guard. The junior averaged 7.1 points last year.
A freshman will likely start as well. Guards Louis Tang, Travis Evee, Kamdyn Curfman and Sean Conway are the contenders.
VMI ranked last in the SoCon in rebounding margin last season, when it was outrebounded by 4.2 rebounds per game.
"We're not going to be the most athletic and tallest team, so considering that, our rebounding was not terrible," Earl said. "But I think we can be be even better rebounding the ball, with having a decent amount of our frontcourt back."
The Keydets ranked next-to-last in the league in scoring defense (81.8 ppg) and last in field-goal percentage defense last season (42.7 percent).
They vow to be stingier this year.
"Defensively, we weren't good at all last year," Lewis said. "Playing better defense, and rebounding in general, is going to lead to a better season this year."
Earl is entering his fifth season at VMI. VMI has suffered five straight losing seasons, including the final year of the Duggar Baucom era.
Earl received a two-year extension in February, so he is under contract through the 2021-22 season.
"It's nice to have some affirmation that [VMI officials] kind of see what we're trying to do," he said.
