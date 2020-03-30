For the second straight year, VMI is losing a basketball standout to the transfer portal.
Southern Conference freshman of the year Travis Evee tweeted Monday that he has decided to look for a new school.
"I am appreciative of my coaches and my teammates for their support and will never forget my time at VMI. After much discussion with my family, I have decided it is best to seek a new opportunity as I continue my college career," he tweeted. "I am currently in the transfer portal and will be transferring for next season."
Earlier this month, Evee was named the SoCon freshman of the year by SoCon media members. In a separate vote, Evee and UNC Greensboro’s Keyshaun Langley were named the co-freshmen of the year by the league’s coaches.
Evee led all SoCon freshmen in scoring with a team-high average of 12.6 points. The 6-foot guard sank 77 3-pointers, dished out 78 assists and made 47 steals.
"Great kid," VMI coach Dan Earl texted. "Unfortunate, but we are moving forward as a program and excited about our team."
VMI was 9-24 overall and 3-15 in the league this year.
This is the second straight year that VMI has lost its leading scorer to the transfer portal. Former VMI star Bubba Parham transferred to Georgia Tech last summer. Parham was the SoCon freshman of the year in the 2017-18 season. He earned All-SoCon second-team honors in the 2018-19 season, when he led the league in scoring.
