Men’s basketball
Saturday
No. 23 Virginia Wesleyan at Roanoke
2 p.m. at Cregger Center
Records: Virginia Wesleyan 13-2, 5-1 ODAC; Roanoke 11-4, 5-1.
Notes: Roanoke has won seven straight games, while the Marlins have won three in a row. … Virginia Wesleyan and Roanoke are tied with Lynchburg for second place in the ODAC; sixth-ranked Randolph-Macon is in first place with a 6-0 league mark. … Tim Fisher averages 14.9 points for the Marlins, while Tripp Greene averages 11 points for the Maroons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.