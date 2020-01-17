Roanoke College logo
Men’s basketball

Saturday

No. 23 Virginia Wesleyan at Roanoke

2 p.m. at Cregger Center

Records: Virginia Wesleyan 13-2, 5-1 ODAC; Roanoke 11-4, 5-1.

Notes: Roanoke has won seven straight games, while the Marlins have won three in a row. … Virginia Wesleyan and Roanoke are tied with Lynchburg for second place in the ODAC; sixth-ranked Randolph-Macon is in first place with a 6-0 league mark. … Tim Fisher averages 14.9 points for the Marlins, while Tripp Greene averages 11 points for the Maroons.

