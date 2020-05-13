NCAA logo
Courtesy NCAA

Four teams from Virginia Tech, four from Virginia and three from Radford received Public Recognition Awards from the NCAA for having an Academic Progress Rate score that was among the top 10 percent of Division I squads in their respective sports.

The APR scores measured academic eligibility, retention and graduation rates from the 2015-16 school year through the 2018-19 school year.

Radford was recognized in men's basketball, women's basketball and men's golf.

Virginia Tech was recognized in men's tennis, women's golf, women's tennis and women's track and field.

UVa was recognized in men’s golf, women's golf, women's lacrosse and women's swimming and diving.

