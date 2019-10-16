The NCAA released its Graduation Success Rate data Wednesday, and Virginia achieved its best rate ever.
Ninety-four percent of UVa scholarship freshman athletes entering school from 2009 to 2012 graduated within six years. UVa’s previous high was 92 percent in last year’s report. The NCAA debuted its GSR formula in 1998.
Virginia Tech’s GSR for all scholarship freshman athletes entering from 2009 to 2012 was 91 percent, 3 points higher than the national rate of 88 percent for Division I athletes in those four classes.
Radford’s GSR was 92 percent and VMI’s was 84 percent.
Unlike the federal graduation rates, the GSR formula does not dock a school’s rate when an athlete in good academic standing leaves the university. The GSR also credits a school when an athlete who transfers to its campus graduates,
The GSR for Tech football was 87 percent, 8 points higher than the national rate for FBS teams of 79 percent. The GSR for UVa football was 86 percent.
The Virginia Tech men’s basketball GSR was just 73 percent, worse than the national rate for Division I men’s basketball of 83 percent. The GSR for UVa men’s basketball was 100 percent.
The GSR of other Tech teams ranged from 82 percent (women’s basketball) to 100 percent (baseball, men’s golf, men’s tennis, women’s soccer, softball and women’s tennis).
The GSR of other UVa teams ranged from 82 percent (women’s tennis) to 100 percent (baseball, men’s tennis, wrestling, women’s basketball, women’s cross country/track and field, women’s golf, women’s lacrosse, women’s soccer, softball, women’s swimming and volleyball).
The Radford men’s basketball GSR was 79 percent. Other Radford teams ranged from 71 percent (men’s cross country/track and field) to 100 percent (men’s golf, men’s soccer, women’s basketball, women’s golf, women’s soccer, softball, women’s tennis and volleyball).
VMI football’s GSR was 82 percent, with basketball at 89 percent. Other VMI teams ranged from 70 percent (wrestling) to 100 percent (water polo).
n The federal graduation rates also were released Wednesday.
Sixty-two percent of Tech freshman scholarship athletes entering school in 2012 graduated from Tech within six years, compared with 84 percent of all Tech students in that class.
The federal rate for Tech football was 68 percent in that specific class, with men’s basketball and women’s basketball both at zero. Baseball was at 43 percent. Women’s cross country/track and field was at 25 percent.
At UVa, 74 percent of freshman scholarship athletes entering school in 2012 graduated from UVa within six years, compared to 94 percent of all UVa students in that class.
The federal rate for UVa football was 63 percent in that class. Men’s basketball and baseball were both at 50 percent. Women’s cross country/track and field was 100 percent.
At Radford, 66 percent of freshman scholarship athletes entering school in 2012 graduated from Radford within six years, compared to 59 percent of all Radford students in that class.
The federal rate for Radford men’s basketball in that class was 67 percent; baseball had the same. Women’s cross country/track and field was at 100 percent.
At VMI, 71 percent of freshman scholarship athletes entering school in 2012 graduated within six years, compared to 78 percent of all VMI students in that class.
The federal rate for VMI football was 76 percent, with men’s basketball at 50 percent. Baseball was at 57 percent. Women’s cross country/track and field was just 25 percent.
The national federal rate for Division I freshman scholarship athletes was 68 percent for that class.
