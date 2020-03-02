It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.
Fourteen teams on my ballot last week lost at least once this past week.
I booted Texas Tech after it lost to Oklahoma and Texas.
I evicted Michigan after it lost at home to Wisconsin and fell at Ohio State.
I kicked out Colorado after it lost at Cal and Stanford.
I booted Arizona State after it lost at UCLA and USC.
I did not have to kick out West Virginia because I evicted WVU last week.
Here is the ballot:
1. Kansas (26-3) stayed here after it beat Oklahoma State and won at Kansas State. Next: Wed. against TCU and a big game Sat. at Texas Tech.
2. Gonzaga (29-2) moves up a spot after beating San Diego and Saint Mary's. Next: the West Coast Conference tournament.
3. San Diego State (28-1) moves up a spot after beating Colorado State and winning at Nevada. Next: the Mountain West Conference tournament.
4. Dayton (27-2) moves up a spot after winning at George Mason and beating Davidson. Next: Wed. at Rhode Island and Sat. against George Washington.
5. Baylor (25-3) falls three spots after beating Kansas State and losing at TCU. Baylor has to go to the back of the line among the Big Five after losing to TCU and getting its third loss. I am not seeding the NCAA tourney; I am ranking the best teams at this point in time. Baylor has lost two of its last three games. Next: a big game Monday against Texas Tech and a big game Saturday at West Virginia.
6. Kentucky (24-5) moves up a spot after winning at Texas A&M and beating Auburn. Next: Tues. against Tennessee and an intriguing game Sat. at Florida.
7. Seton Hall (21-7) moves up four spots after winning at Marquette. Next: a huge game Wednesday against Villanova and another huge game Sat. at Creighton.
8. Florida State (24-5) falls two spots after beating Louisville and losing at Clemson. Next: Wed. at Notre Dame and Sat. against Boston College.
9. Maryland (23-6) falls one spot on my ballot after winning at Minnesota and losing at home to Michigan State. Next: Tues. at Rutgers and a big game Sunday against Michigan.
10. Oregon (22-7) moves up six spots after beating Oregon State. Next: Thurs. against Cal and Sat. against Stanford.
11. Michigan State (20-9) returns to my ballot here after a three-week absence after beating Iowa and winning at Maryland. The Spartans, who are tied for second in the Big Ten, have won four of their last five games. Next: a huge game Tuesday at Penn State and a huge game Sunday against Ohio State.
12. Ohio State (20-9) moves up seven spots after winning at Nebraska and beating Michigan. Next: a big game Thurs. against Illinois and the hhuge game Sunday at Michigan State.
13. Louisville (24-6) stays here on my ballot after losing at Florida State and beating Virginia Tech. Next: a big game Saturday at UVa.
14. BYU (24-7) stays here after winning at Pepperdine. Next: the West Coast Conference tournament.
15. Auburn (24-5) stays here after beating Mississippi and losing at Kentucky. Next: Wed. against Texas A&M and Sat. at Tennessee.
16. Creighton (22-7) falls seven spots after losing at St. John's. Next: Wed. against Georgetown and the huge game Sat. against Seton Hall.
17. Villanova (22-7) falls five spots after beating St. John's and losing at home to Providence. Next: the huge game Wed. at Seton Hall and a Sat. visit to Georgetown.
18. Iowa (20-9) stays here after losing at Michigan State and beating Penn State. Next: Tues. against Purdue and a big game Sunday at Illinois.
19. Penn State (21-8) falls two spots after beating Rutgers and losing at Iowa. Next: the huge game Tues. against Michigan State and Sat. at Northwestern.
20. Virginia (21-7) returns to my ballot here after a seven-week absence after winning at Virginia Tech and beating Duke. UVa has won nine of its last 10 games, including a win over Florida State and that win over Duke. UVa is tied for third in the ACC. Next: Wed. at Miami and a huge game Sat. against Louisville.
21. Duke (23-6) falls 11 spots after losing at Wake Forest in double OT and falling at UVa. Duke has lost three of its last four games. Next: Monday against N.C. State and Sat. against North Carolina.
22. Wisconsin (19-10) returns to my ballot after a five-week absence after winning at Michigan and beating Minnesota. The Badgers are tied for second in the Big Ten. They have won seven of their last eight games, including wins over Michigan State and Ohio State. Next: Wed. against Northwestern and Sat. at Indiana.
23. Stephen F. Austin (26-3) stays here after beating Northwestern State and Lamar. Next: Tues. at Abilene Christian and Sat. against Sam Houston State.
24. East Tenn. State (27-4) moves up a spot after winning at Wofford and beating Western Carolina. Next: the Southern Conference tournament.
25. For this last spot, I looked very hard at Illinois and UCLA. I also eyed Oklahoma. But in the end, I decided to put Houston (22-7) back on my ballot here after a two-week absence after Houston beat Cincinnati. Next: Thursday at UConn and Sunday against Memphis.
