Vince Kehres has resigned as Mount Union’s head football coach to become an assistant at Mid-American Conference member Toledo.
Toledo coach Jason Candle is a Mount Union graduate.
Kehres, the son of former Mount Union coaching great and current Mount Union athletic director Larry Kehres, was 95-6 with two NCAA Division III titles in seven seasons steering the Purple Raiders.
He led the Alliance, Ohio, school to wins in the 2015 and 2017 Division III title games at Salem Stadium. He led the team to five Stagg Bowl appearances, including four in Salem.
Vols violations include player promoting replica jersey sale
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has self-reported an NCAA violation that involved a football player advertising the sale of a replica version of his jersey on Facebook.
The incident was among seven Level III and Level IV violations that Tennessee reported over the last six months. The reports were obtained Monday through a public records request.
The Facebook-related violation involved a football player permitting the use of his name and image to promote a commercial project. The player wasn’t identified.
The player received education on the rules and was held out of athletic competition until the NCAA reinstated him on Dec. 19. School officials said that if they can identify the jersey manufacturer, they will send a cease-and-desist order on the production of any commercial products containing the name, image or likeness of Tennessee student-athletes.
WR Theo Howard transfers from UCLA to Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — Receiver Theo Howard has transferred from UCLA to Oklahoma.
Oklahoma announced Monday that Howard has signed a financial aid agreement and is attending classes. He will participate in spring practice and will have one season of eligibility with the Sooners.
He will have a chance to help fill the void left by CeeDee Lamb, a Biletnikoff Award finalist who declared for the NFL draft after his junior year.
Howard graduated in December with a degree in political science. He played in 34 career games at UCLA and compiled 119 catches for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. He battled injuries in 2019 and played in just one game, a start against Oklahoma.
