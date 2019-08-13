The New York Yankees designated former Tunstall High School and Virginia Tech pitcher Joe Mantiply for assignment Tuesday, one day after he won his Yankees debut.
Mantiply, 27, earned his first big-league win in a relief appearance in an 11-8 victory over Baltimore on Monday night.
Purchased from Cincinnati on Friday for $1 and recalled on Sunday, Mantiply relieved with one out in the second and allowed three runs over three innings.
Mantiply's only previous major-league appearances were five relief outings for Detroit in September 2016, and he wondered whether he would make it back. He underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2018.