Da’Ja Green was not able to visit Blacksburg, but she still decided that Virginia Tech was the right place for her.
The Wofford point guard said Sunday she is going to join the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team as a graduate transfer.
Green was not able to visit any schools because of the coronavirus pandemic, so picking a new college was “very difficult.”
“I really like to be around people and get to know people, and this virus kind of interfered,” she said in a phone interview. “But … Virginia Tech really had all I wanted.”
Green made the All-Southern Conference second team this year for the third straight season.
The Georgia native is only a junior, but she plans to graduate this summer with a psychology degree. She tweeted on March 9 that she was entering the transfer portal and would graduate early. As a graduate transfer, she will be able to play for the Hokies next season without having to sit out a year.
Wofford does not have a graduate school.
“If Wofford had a graduate program, I would still be at Wofford,” she said.
Green was not able to meet with Tech coach Kenny Brooks or his staff in person.
“We had [video conference] conversations on Zoom,” she said. “We texted, we talked on the phone.”
She also was unable to meet the Tech players. She had to turn to Instagram.
“I reached out to some of the … players on the team to kind of get to know them a little,” she said.
She was unable to check out the Tech campus in person, so the coaches gave her a virtual tour.
“They made a video of what the campus is like,” she said.
Green said she also considered Old Dominion, Nebraska, Auburn and Seton Hall.
She tweeted her decision late Saturday night.
The Hokies needed to replenish their backcourt. Their starting point guard this year was graduate transfer Taja Cole. Starting off-guard Dara Mabrey entered the transfer portal last month.
The addition of Green will give Tech another point guard to go along with Australian import Georgia Amoore, who will be a redshirt freshman next season.
Green ranked ninth in the SoCon in scoring (12.7 ppg) this year, when the Terriers went 15-15 overall and 8-6 in the league. She scored 25 points against Auburn.
“I really like to score off the dribble, but I’m good at knocking down the open shot,” she said.
She led the SoCon in assist-turnover ratio this year, when she had 142 assists and 57 turnovers. She ranked third in the SoCon in assists (4.7 apg), fifth in 3-pointers (1.9 per game) and seventh in 3-point field-goal percentage (35.4%). She started every game for the Terriers and made the All-SoCon second team.
“I really like to control the tempo of the game and … being that vocal leader on the court,” she said.
The 5-foot-6 Green will now test herself in the ACC.
“I’m ready for the challenge,” she said. “I’ve proved through what I’ve done, especially on the academic side, how determined I am.”
She started every game as a Wofford freshman, when she led the team in scoring (12.7 ppg) and assists (4.4 apg). She broke the school single-season record for minutes (1,087). She not only made the SoCon all-freshman team but the All-SoCon second team as well.
Green also started every game for the Terriers as a sophomore, when she averaged 8.9 points. She led the SoCon in assists (5.2 apg) and assist-turnover ratio. She broke the school single-season mark for assists (162). She again made the All-SoCon second team.
She becomes the latest member of the Wofford-to-Virginia Tech pipeline.
Last spring, Mike Young left Wofford to become the Tech men’s basketball coach. One of his former Wofford players, Keve Aluma, transferred to Tech last summer.
“It’ll be nice to see some familiar faces once I get there,” Green said.
